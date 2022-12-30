Yearender 2022: A look back at celebrities who opened up about their health battles

This year, health and wellness were on everyone’s mind. Not only did people, including celebrities, work out and eat healthy to stay in the pink of health, they also shared tips with fans and followers. There were a few celebrities who battled certain health conditions. Instead of feeling deterred by it, they chose to open up about them, giving hope and inspiration to others who may be fighting a similar fight.

As the year comes to a close, let’s quickly take a look at this recap.

Varun Dhawan

The Bhediya actor opened up about battling a body balance-affecting condition called vestibular hypofunction in early November. “Recently, I just shut down. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard,” the 35-year-old said at the India Today Conclave. He revealed that he got to know about the condition while shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo.

“We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs,” the actor added.

Vestibular hypofunction denotes a disbalance in the vestibular system inside the inner ear that helps in sensing the position of the head in space relative to the body and works in an integrated manner with the brain to maintain body position, said Dr Pawan Ojha, a senior neurologist at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis network Hospital.

Later, in a tweet, the actor assured his concerned fans that he is doing much better now. “To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physiotherapy, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all, the blessings of Bhagwan (God),” Dhawan wrote.

Chhavi Mittal

The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year, and since then has candidly shared every bit of her physical struggles and her recovery journey on social media. “I woke one morning, went to the gym — did my pulls up and chin-ups, went to the office, attended to my kids, and did everything until I found out that I had cancer,” Mittal said on Instagram while recalling her cancer journey.

Mittal, who did multiple chemotherapy sessions before being declared cancer-free, added, “When anybody comes to know about an illness like cancer, there are a lot of thoughts that come to their mind, [but their first reaction] “that I have noticed, is panic.”

The Tumhari Disha actor also said “no matter how tough the fight is,” one can “survive and emerge victorious”.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about suffering from ‘nerve-wracking’ vertigo. “I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed,” the actor recollected at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022 in November this year.

“At first, medication is of utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning, said the Vicky Donor actor. “And especially in a profession like what we in are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot,” he added.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about living with epilepsy, a neurological disorder of the central nervous system, in which the brain activity often becomes abnormal and causes seizures. “[I] was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… [I] was in denial first [for five years]. And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it,” said the actor.

Writing that “the struggles are serious and disabling”, she added, “It’s not all in the mind. It can be fatal and leave you with major disabilities”.

On living life with the condition, the 30-year-old said she informs all her directors about her condition. “They have always been very supportive and understanding. They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode,” she recalled as part of an Ask-Me-Anything session in November 2022.

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma, who passed away on November 20 after suffering from a brain stroke and multiple cardiac arrests, had defeated cancer twice. The 24-year old suffered from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or the soft tissue around the bones, such as cartilage or nerves was being treated with surgery and chemo-radiation.

Dr Pooja Babbar of The Oncology Centre, and CK Birla Hospital (R), Gurugram, said that the disease can be divided into the following types:

* Bone tumour: Often appearing in the thigh bones, pelvis, ribs, or shoulder blades, but can appear in any bone.

* Soft tissue tumour: This tumour affects the soft tissues around the bones, such as cartilage or muscle.

* Peripheral primitive neuroectodermal tumour: This type of tumour is found in the nerves and can be detected in many parts of the body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Pushpa actor opened up about suffering from an autoimmune condition called myositis. In October this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she initially hoped to share about the condition after going into remission, but said that it is “taking a little longer than I hoped”.

“It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” said the Yashodha actor on her Instagram.

The 35-year-old further expressed that she is hopeful that “this too shall pass”. “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…this too shall pass,” she said.

Displaying generic symptoms like muscle pain and soreness, fatigue, trouble swallowing, and difficulty breathing, myositis, experts suggest, happens due to inflammation in the muscles. “It usually affects arms, shoulders, legs, hips, abdomen and spinal muscles. In advanced stages it may affect muscles of esophagus (food pipe), diaphragm and eyes. Patients usually experience difficulty while standing up after sitting, climbing stairs, and lifting objects,” Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal Senior consultant Internal Medicine Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad, told indianexpress.com.

