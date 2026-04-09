‘Ye bhookh maarte hein chai se’: Expert flags risks in Rajpal Yadav’s 12–13 cups-a-day habit

Actor Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic timing, but a personal habit recently revealed by his wife has sparked a serious health concern. In an interview with Curly Tales, Radha Yadav shared, “Ye bhookh maarte hein chai se. I think 12-13 cup ho jaate hein daily. Daily humara conversation hota hai ghar par jab ye kehte hein ki main chai chorh raha hun.”

While tea is a beloved daily ritual for millions, using it as a substitute for meals raises important concerns about nutrition, metabolism, and long-term health. According to Dr Shabana Parveen, Head, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Dept, Artemis Hospitals, this pattern may do more harm than good.

She explains, “Drinking 12–13 cups of tea a day, especially to suppress hunger, can disrupt the body’s natural metabolic rhythm.” While caffeine may temporarily reduce appetite, it doesn’t provide the macronutrients—proteins, fats, and carbohydrates—needed for sustained energy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She adds, “Over time, when the body is undernourished, metabolism can slow down rather than improve. The body enters a conservation mode because it is not receiving adequate fuel.”

Another concern is nutrient absorption. “Excess tea, particularly when consumed frequently throughout the day, can inhibit iron absorption due to its tannin content, increasing the risk of fatigue and iron deficiency,” says Dr Parveen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curly Tales | A Fork Media Group Co. (@curly.tales)

What happens when tea replaces meals

Replacing meals with tea may seem like a quick way to cut calories, but it can lead to multiple deficiencies.

Dr Parveen notes, “When meals are skipped and replaced with tea, the body is deprived of essential nutrients like iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins such as B12.”

This can lead to:

Story continues below this ad

Anaemia and persistent fatigue

Reduced immunity

Poor skin and hair health

Muscle loss and weakness

She further explains, “This pattern doesn’t support healthy weight management. Instead, it leads to nutritional imbalance and unstable energy levels.”

High caffeine intake also brings its own risks. “Excessive tea consumption can contribute to dehydration, acidity, and sleep disturbances, all of which further impact overall health,” she adds.

How much tea is too much?

Moderation is key. According to Dr Parveen, “For most individuals, 2 to 3 cups of tea per day is considered a safe limit, depending on caffeine tolerance and overall health.”

If you’re used to drinking multiple cups of tea a day, quitting abruptly can be difficult. Dr Parveen suggests a gradual approach:

Story continues below this ad

Start by reducing one cup every few days instead of stopping suddenly.

Replace extra cups with healthier alternatives, such as herbal teas, warm water, or lemon water.

Avoid drinking tea on an empty stomach, as it can increase acidity.

She also emphasises the importance of balanced eating: “Regular, nutrient-rich meals naturally regulate hunger and reduce the need to rely on stimulants like tea.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.