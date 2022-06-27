Yami Gautam starts her day with a glass of hot turmeric water; here’s why you should too

The first thing you eat or drink in the morning sets the course for the rest of your day. Also, after a prolonged period of overnight fasting, it is crucial to consume something that is healthy and nourishing for your body on waking up. Looks like Yami Gautam does the same, and she recently took to Instagram to reveal how she started her day.

“Starting my day with a hot glass of turmeric water. Fresh homegrown haldi from our Himachal farm #backtoroots #nature,” the actor wrote, sharing a picture of a glass mug containing turmeric water.

Turmeric, a readily-available ingredient in most households, “has been proven to serve as an effective remedy for various diseases in the human body. The spice comes from the roots of Curcuma longa and is preferred for its high medicinal value,” Vikas Chawla, founder and director, Vedas Cure said. He added that while there are many ways to use turmeric, “turmeric water is a profound compositions known to detox the body, enhancing the regular fitness of the being.”

Here are some health benefits of turmeric water, according to Chawla.

*Turmeric water builds immunity in the body and prevents free radical damage. Composed of lipopolysaccharide, the enzyme found in turmeric, it has high anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It also helps in relieving pain in case of wounds or external injuries, and also reduces the risk of infection through cuts or slits.

*Turmeric is known to improve skin health, deeply rejuvenate skin cells and bring a natural glow to the skin. Drinking turmeric water helps the skin radiate and look healthier.

*Turmeric water also elevates liver health by producing vital enzymes capable of detoxifying the blood going to the liver by breaking down the toxins.

*Turmeric water also helps in weight loss and indigestion. It stimulates the gallbladder to produce bile, allowing it to function more efficiently.

Functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, however, warned against indiscriminate consumption of turmeric in the form of supplements or herbal teas as “it can also block detoxification pathways in the liver”.

How to make turmeric water?

*Boil a cup of purified water.

*Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder with half a teaspoon of lemon juice in another cup.

*Add warm water to the mix. Put some honey (if required).

*Stir well and consume in a lukewarm state.

When to consume?

According to experts, turmeric water is best consumed in the morning. “Though used both in the morning or before bed at night, turmeric water serves to be the most beneficial when had empty stomach as it helps the body burn excess flab,” Chawla said.

Pradhan suggested consuming a glass of warm turmeric water once a day “when suffering from an active infection”.

