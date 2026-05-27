Inside Yami Gautam’s post-pregnancy fitness journey: ‘Usually trained around 6:30 AM’

For many new parents, especially mothers, returning to exercise after childbirth is not only about physical recovery but also about rebuilding routine, confidence, and personal space amid changing priorities. A recent post by actor and fitness coach Mustafa Ahmed, best known for his role as Rizwan in Dhurandhar, offered a glimpse into these unseen aspects while reflecting on training actor Yami Gautam.

Sharing a photo of her, he wrote, “This picture is a testament to discipline, dedication, and showing up — no matter what. As many of you know, I trained @yamigautam for over 4 months while she prepared for her role in Article 370. We worked on every aspect of fitness. But what many don’t know is that she continued training with me even post pregnancy — mostly online whenever she wasn’t in Mumbai.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He also highlighted the realities of balancing fitness with motherhood, adding, “What you can’t see in this blurry picture is her little Toofani toddler at her feet, clinging on to her. That’s why we’re both smiling. And honestly, that’s exactly what makes this picture so special to me — and I hope to Yami as well. Because this picture represents the discipline we both carried into the process. She as a trainee. Me as a coach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Ahmed (@mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

Mustafa further described the circumstances around the session, saying, “What makes this even crazier? I’m actually standing in the queue outside the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi while taking this session online. Waiting for the gates to open.” He added, “We usually trained early mornings around 6:30 AM, but because of the time difference and me travelling, we planned this session later in the day. And despite everything, she still showed up. No excuses. No shortcuts. Just commitment.”

Reflecting on consistency and effort, he wrote, “I remember asking her if I could take this picture because I knew someday I could share it to show what real dedication looks like. When someone shows up with that kind of consistency and gives 100% every single session, how can you not give back 200% as a coach?” He concluded by saying, “I’ve always said this about you, @yamigautam — the success, respect, and love you receive isn’t luck. It’s the result of the discipline and dedication you bring into everything you do.”

Yami responded warmly to the post, saying, “How sweet, Mustafa !!! Yes, this picture is indeed special! Love when my little Vedavid mirrors the workout. And thank you for being the most amazing coach. You are the best.”

But what are realistic expectations for rebuilding a fitness routine after becoming a parent?

Sadhna Singh, Senior Fitness and Lifestyle Consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Postpartum fitness should be approached as a gradual rebuilding process rather than a return to pre-pregnancy performance. Physically, the body is still recovering from hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, and in many cases, muscular weakness or pelvic floor instability.”

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Psychologically, she says that new parents are adjusting to a complete lifestyle transition, which naturally affects motivation, consistency, and energy levels. “Realistic expectations involve shorter, flexible workouts and focusing on sustainability over intensity. Even 20 to 30 minutes of movement consistently can create meaningful long-term results without placing additional stress on the body.”

What counts as healthy consistency?

Healthy discipline supports the body, while unhealthy discipline ignores its signals. There is a difference between staying committed and forcing performance despite chronic fatigue, irritability, poor sleep, or persistent soreness.

“Recovery is a critical part of fitness, especially for parents managing physical and emotional demands simultaneously. If exercise consistently leaves someone feeling depleted instead of energised, it may indicate overtraining or burnout. Sustainable fitness is built on adaptability, where rest and recovery are treated as equally important as training sessions,” notes Singh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.