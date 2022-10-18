As XBB cases surge, experts advise caution against this ‘new class’ Omicron variant

A ‘new class’ of Omicron variant — XBB or Gryphon — has been garnering a lot of attention amid reports of infections in India, including in Maharashtra. “XBB is on the rise, causing 20 to 30 per cent of infections in some states, like Maharashtra,” a scientist who is part of the country’s Sars-CoV-2 sequencing consortium, said. To recall, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25, 2021. On November 26, 2021, the WHO named this variant B.1.1.529 as Omicron.

A hybrid or a recombinant of two strains of the BA.2 form of Omicron (Sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75), XBB is also currently “spreading efficiently in Singapore”, Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo in New York, told Prevention.com, adding that this new class of variants also includes BQ.1.1, BQ.1, BQ.1.3, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB.

Notably, reports suggest that the variant was first detected in August 2022 in India, and has been detected in more than 17 countries since then, including Bangladesh, Denmark, India, Japan and the US, per Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

In a recent bulletin, the Maharashtra health department noted that the XBB variant reported in the state had a ‘growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property’. So, should we be worried? Here’s what experts suggest.

As an extension of the omicron variants, XBB actually shows that genomics is able to capture different types of viruses now. “Ultimately, we have to gauge its impact — is it leading to more sickness and hospitalisations or any other warning signals to indicate any upsurge?” said Dr Ravindra Mehta, senior pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore.

Adding that currently there is no data to validate this, the expert said one must keep a close eye so that it does not lead to admissions. “So far, it does not look like that but we have to continue our vigilance with all these variants. Fortunately, India has also geared up towards genome surveillance which would help identify such new variants,” said Dr Mehta.

The XBB variant does not seem to demonstrate increased severity, although, it has the potential to spread quite rapidly, experts noted.

While it is unknown “how aggressive the XBB variant is”, Dr Navneet Sood, senior consultant and clinical lead, pulmonary, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said “it is more transmissible and capable of out-infecting BA.5”. “Emerging variations are getting more transmissible and capable of bypassing immunity. Since a significant portion of the population has developed immunity, either through vaccination or infection, the virus must change in order to live. However, it does not result in severe cases or hospitalisations,” said Dr Sood indicating that “XBB displays traits that make it superior to all other subvariants”.

Symptoms

Following reports of cases in other states like Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, state departments have requested people to not ignore flu-like symptoms, and to get medical advice at the earliest.

“They must observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at the earliest. Persons with comorbidities need to take extra precaution while visiting public places. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible,” Maharashtra health department’s bulletin advised, reported PTI.

Dr Jinendra Jain, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road cautioned against taking the symptoms lightly. “Symptoms such as shortness of breath, confusion, fatigue, muscle pain, body ache, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, should not be taken lightly. Report the symptoms to your treating doctor,” said Dr Jain.

Kerala, too, has started intensifying preventive measures in the state, reported PTI. In a statement, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said as the new genetic variants — XBB and XBB1 — of Covid are more contagious than earlier ones, everyone should be more careful and wear masks properly for self-protection.

The minister said around 1.8 per cent of those infected by the new variants may require hospitalisation, but as of now, there was no cause for concern, reported PTI.

Since WHO labelled Omicron a “variant of concern“, its second-generation variants are also treated as such. Stressing that India is still dominated by the BA.2.75 where the new XBB variant “forms a tiny proportion of the total infection burden”, Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, called for people to get their booster shots.

“As this variant seems to be spreading quickly in multiple states across the country, and Maharashtra has also reported a few cases of the said variant, we cannot know if this will change soon. The data from Singapore and Malaysia seems to suggest that this is the most infectious .and most immune evasive variant to date. Therefore, people should get their booster shots, especially since COVID is still spreading among the vulnerable population,” Dr Saseedharan told indianexpress.com.

Dr Sood noted that keeping up with vaccinations, using masks indoors and outdoors, avoiding large festive gatherings, testing yourself, and isolating yourself while you’re sick can help you stay safe and keep your friends and family safe from Covid-19.

Experts urged for precautions in the wake of the upcoming winter season as well as festivals. “The Covid curve still hasn’t flattened in the country. Try to minimise the risk of Covid-19 by taking all the essential measures,” Dr Jain said.

