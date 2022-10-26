This festive season, say no to these popular (and much-loved) food combinations

The festive season is all about devouring scrumptious sweets and other delicious food items, apart from indulging in some fun time with our loved ones. As such, many end up binge eating unhealthy food items that can lead to several gut health issues such as indigestion, bloating, and acidity, apart from throwing your fitness journey off track. “From the festive season to the New Year, we oscillate from one party to another. A huge homely dinner on a festive eve to extravagant partying all throughout the holiday season, it is natural to lose track of what one is eating and how much harm it is causing to the body,” said Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert.

She mentioned that festive food is, more often than not, heavy, greasy, and loaded with sugar and high-fat content. “Not to mention the bizarre viral food combinations,” Dr Kohli added, sharing some popular food combinations that are a strict no-no!

Here are some food combinations that you must avoid.

*The expert suggested avoiding “illicit food combinations” like gulab jamun and ice cream.

*Another famous food combination is cold coffee and ice cream which many enjoy. But, it “is a big no-no for our health”, she said.

*Explaining that wrong food combinations can be harmful to your health, she said, “Say no to rasgulla and ice cream“.

*”Halwa and ice cream, too, is a felony for our body,” Dr Kohli said.

The expert mentioned that these fancy food combinations “ought to cause more harm to your body”. As we dwell in the festive spirit, she asked everyone to practice self-care and be kind to themselves.

“Do not make your body suffer. The key idea is to control how much you eat, and what you eat and enjoy the holiday treats in moderation. Do not be too carefree with yourself. Festive season may be difficult to navigate through but don’t worry we are here with some simple tips to make sure you can eat smartly throughout the holidays without any guilt,” she concluded by saying.

