Would you like to try the ‘baby food diet’?

As an adult, would eating like a baby interest you? It might, if you are looking to start a new diet plan, and are intrigued by the idea of consuming baby foods all throughout the day. You know that game you play, wherein you have to guess a certain baby food by licking/sniffing it blindfolded? Well, you could do that — without being blindfolded — as part of a legitimate diet plan. Read on.

What is it?

Advertising

Put simply, the diet revolves around consuming small jars of baby food, in order to reduce the calorie intake. Given the food’s bland taste, it is supposed to discourage you from eating too much, reducing excess weight in the process. Fourteen containers of baby food are divided between breakfast, lunch and supper — for a period of three days.

It is the believed the fad gained popularity around 2010, when Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston used it to lose seven pounds in a week’s time, for the filming of Just Go With It.

How to go about it?

Advertising

As mentioned earlier, the baby food diet is a low-calorie diet. Ideally, you are allowed to eat only one meal a day, preferably the dinner. For the rest of the day, you can eat five jars of baby food for breakfast, five for lunch, two for afternoon snack, and two for evening snack. The diet plan does not specify the type of baby food that you should eat.

Weight loss

Reports of weight loss caused by the diet are believed to be anecdotal. But, by replacing your regular meals with baby food, you are likely to bring down your calorie count for sure. The other positives include consumption of food that is high in fruits and veggies, and low in fat and sodium. Also it is hassle free, for it does not need any preparation.

The downside

For an adults, baby foods lack the nourishment quotient. They are also not filling, and low in protein and fiber. Also, it might leave you feeling exhausted and hungry all day.