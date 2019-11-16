Would you like to try some butter coffee? Learn about its benefits

Winters are synonymous with warm cups of your favourite beverage – tea, coffee, or even chocolate milk. After all, what can be more comforting than sipping the cold away on a particularly chilly day? If you are a coffee person, does the idea of butter in coffee seem palatable to you? Learn everything about this unique beverage and decide for yourself if you should incorporate it into your morning diet.

What is it?

Advertising

Individually, butter and coffee are known to have many dietary benefits. As a team, they are known to burn fats in the body and help with mental clarity. All you need, is brewed coffee, unsalted butter, and some coconut oil. In fact, butter coffee is known to be consumed in place of a heavy breakfast by those who are on a keto diet (high in fat and low in carbs).

How to make it?

To make this drink, you need a cup of brewed coffee, one to two tablespoons of coconut oil, one to two tablespoons of unsalted butter or even ghee. Both ghee and coconut oil are staple items found in every Indian kitchen. Just mix the ingredients in a blender until it starts to look like a foamy latte. Your drink is now ready.

Nutritional value

The aforementioned cup of butter coffee has saturated fat and vitamin A, which is good for skin health, the vision and the body’s overall immunity. The drink also contains a little amount of calcium, vitamins K and E, and B. While there aren’t many studies that vouch for the health benefits of this coffee, people who drink this say it helps with energy and mental clarity. It also purportedly suppresses hunger. The fat in the coffee is said to slow digestion and increase the feeling of fullness in the body. Thus, it could lead to weight loss.

Advertising

Butter coffee is believed to provide lasting energy, possibly because the saturated fat may prolong the effects of caffeine. And, as mentioned earlier, it is said to boost mental clarity.

The downside

While it works best for those on a keto diet, starting your day with caffeine is not ideal. A nutritious breakfast is always preferred over a dietary fad, and experts concur.