Would you like to try some black fungus?

The idea of consuming something that is named ‘black fungus’ is dangerously unappetizing. Is it really consumable? What would it taste like? And why would anyone think to eat it? But, black fungus — which is really an edible wild mushroom — is a popular ingredient among many Asian dishes. What are its health benefits and what should be known before you eat it? All your questions are answered here.

What is it?

As mentioned above, black fungus (scientific name auricularia polytricha) is a wild mushroom, which is also referred to as ‘tree ear’ or ‘cloud ear’ fungus, because of its shape. Mostly found in China, it is believed to thrive in tropical climates as well. Which is why, this variant is also spotted in Nigeria, Hawaii, and some parts of India. This mushroom grows on the trunks of trees and on fallen logs, but is also cultivated.

The use

The black fungus is said to have a distinct chewy texture. For hundreds of years, it has been used in traditional Chinese medicine. While it is mostly sold in dry form, the mushroom has to be reconstituted in warm water for at least one hour, experts say. When soaked, it expands in size. It is fairly neutral in taste and used as a popular ingredient in Malaysian, Chinese, and Maori cuisine.

Nutritional and health benefits

The black fungus is rich in carbs, calories, protein, fat, fiber, sodium and cholesterol. It is said to be high in antioxidants, and may promote gut health and immunity. Black fungus is also said to have many ‘prebiotics’, which are a type of fiber that feed the good bacteria in the gut, thus promoting digestive health. Additionally, it may also lower bad cholesterol and decreased the risk of heart diseases.

Things to keep in mind

Before you consume it, remember to soak it in warm water before cooking it thoroughly to kill bacteria. Sometimes, it may have some some residue like contaminants, which can turn poisonous. Take necessary precautions before eating it. If you have some kind of sensitivity or allergy, check with your doctor before including it in your diet.