Would you be interested in trying ‘carb cycling’? Find out what it is

As the name suggests, this diet focuses on consumption of carbohydrates in a varying cycle. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) As the name suggests, this diet focuses on consumption of carbohydrates in a varying cycle. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to diets, there are many different trends that appear and reappear from time to time. While some click, some are labelled as fads and written off. In this confusing mix, it is easy to lose sight of your health goals. But, by reading up extensively on what kind of diet can benefit you, you can stay ahead in the health and fitness game. Among all the different trends, ‘carb cycling’ is making news now. Wondering what it is? Read on.

As the name suggests, this diet focuses on consumption of carbohydrates in a varying cycle. It is mainly for those people who cannot totally cut off all kinds of carbs from their diet. So, they go on this carb cycling diet, wherein they switch between high-carb days and low-carb days in a month, or a week.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty makes jowar roti; here’s why you should have it too

For instance, if it is weekly cycle, then a person can consume less calories on five days and then a little more on high-carb days when they are physically more active. The US Food and Drug Administration says that for someone who is on a 2,000 calorie diet, daily consumption of 300 grams of carbohydrates is enough.

People go on carb cycling diet, wherein they switch between high-carb days and low-carb days in a month, or a week. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) People go on carb cycling diet, wherein they switch between high-carb days and low-carb days in a month, or a week. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Carb cycling, in fact, stresses on the fact that carb intake is linked to athletic performance. Those who are in the field of sports need a certain amount of carbohydrates for energy. According to a 2010 study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine, the amount of carbohydrate a person consumes, and the timing of it, is directly linked to how the body breaks it down into ‘glycogen’, which is a source of energy.

And it is a known fact that the intensity of physical activities exhausts the body energy or the glycogen faster. As such, researchers say that carb cycling can spread out the intake of energy and adjust it daily, based on the needs and intensity of physical activities.

ALSO READ | Skipping breakfast, snacking at night may lead to delay in burning body fat: Study

People try diet fads mostly to lose weight, and carb cycling is no different. Diet experts say that while the concept is still relatively new, reducing the intake of calories can play a big role in weight loss, along with physical activities, of course.

Before starting this diet, get in touch with a professional who can help with you a diet chart for days when you eat low-carb foods and days when you eat more carbs. Remember, the results may vary from person to person.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd