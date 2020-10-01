World Vegetarian Day: Include these nutrient-rich foods in your diet

World Vegetarian Day: Make the most of a vegetarian diet with these foods. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every year, World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1 to create awareness about the health benefits of living a vegetarian lifestyle. The day, founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS), was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. It kicks off the Vegetarian Awareness Month. Vegetarianism is an integral part of many cultures, including in India. People adopt the vegetarian diet simply keeping in mind the health benefits it comes with. Moreover, research has shown that a plant-based diet can help reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes and also other lifestyle diseases diabetes.

Let’s acknowledge this World Vegetarian Day with some foods that are a powerhouse of nutrients!

Almonds

Almonds keep you satiated for long. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Almonds keep you satiated for long. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Being a source of 15 nutrients such as magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. almonds can play a significant role in helping maintain a healthy lifestyle. In addition to this, almonds are high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. So include a handful of almonds daily to your diet to stay fit and healthy. You can mix almonds with your favourite flavours to create healthy and tasty snacks!

ALSO READ | If you are a vegetarian, opt for these protein-rich foods to build muscle

Leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are known for being highly rich in nutrients, and low in calories. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure. Ensure you include super greens like spinach, kale, collards, and lettuce in your meals. They can be consumed in a number of forms – be it salads, stews or soups.

Lentils

A part of the legume family, lentils are a good source of protein and soluble fibre. They are high in iron and vitamin B, which gives another reason for all vegetarians to have lentils. Lentils are often categorised by their colour, which can range from yellow and red to green, brown or black. You can consume lentils in the form of soup, vegetable stews, curries and salads.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd