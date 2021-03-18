54% Indian adults slept more during the COVID-19 pandemic, reveals survey

Ahead of World Sleep Day 2021, a survey has revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Indian adults’ sleep.

Conducted by Royal Philips, the study titled Philips Global Sleep Survey 2021 found that since the start of the pandemic, Indian adults experienced new sleep challenges — about 37 per cent experienced difficulty in falling asleep, 27 per cent in staying asleep while 39 per cent woke up during the night.

As per the survey, 67 per cent of Indian adults said they are completely or somewhat satisfied with their sleep while 25 per cent are somewhat or completely dissatisfied.

Interestingly, 54 per cent of Indian adults reported that the amount of time spent fully asleep increased during the pandemic. About 61 per cent of the participants between the ages 18 and 34 reported an increase in sleep as compared to 41 per cent of 50-64-year-olds and 35 per cent of 65-year-olds and above.

Analysing the impact of sleep apnea, the study further reported that 80 per cent of people suffering from sleep apnea experience daytime drowsiness although 52 per cent who do not have apnea also experience the same. Again, 47 per cent of the participants also claimed sleep apnea impacted their relationships. Approximately, one in five Indian adults experiences sleep apnea.

To deal with sleep issues, 60 per cent of Indians said they have used or are willing to use telehealth to address the concerns.

“Sleep is an important component of our daily lives. It has a profound impact on our physical and mental wellbeing. I have seen a steady improvement in awareness about sleep disorders such as sleep apnea in the last decade. However, we still have a long way to go in increasing seriousness towards diagnosing and treating this disorder. While brands work on sensitizing people towards sleep apnea, it is also vital to equip physicians with the right know-how to screen, diagnose and treat sleep disorders in general and sleep apnea in particular. Only then we would be able to bring significant improvement in the sleep health of India,” Dr JC Suri, director and head, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on everyone’s lives. With everyone now adapting to the new normal, both healthcare providers and patients have a critical role to play in transforming the way healthcare is delivered. The increase in adoption of digital technologies such as telehealth for treatment of sleep-related disorders from the patient side is a positive change that must be welcomed and encouraged,” added Chhitiz Kumar, business leader, precision diagnosis and connected care, Philips Indian Subcontinent.