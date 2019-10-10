World Sight Day 2019: Simple home remedies to keep your eyes healthy

Every year, the second Thursday of October is observed as Wold Sight Day to create awareness on vision impairment and blindness. Eyes are the most vital and delicate organ of the body, which is why it becomes extremely important to ensure their healthy functioning. The theme for this year is Vision First.

To help maintain the good health of your eyes, Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan shares some signs and symptoms one needs to be mindful of while also sharing a few simple tips.

Symptoms that are indicative of eye problems:

1. Blurry and unclear vision

2. Pain, swelling, itchiness in and around the eyes

3. Redness and inflammation

4. Seeing small spots and floaters

Causes

1. High pollution levels leading to dirt accumulation in the eyes

2. Irritation caused by using too many cosmetic products on or around the eyes

3. Prolonged use of technology that leads to dry or excessively watery eyes

Best practices to keep your eyes healthy

1. Mix a few drops of gulab jal and cold water and rinse your eyes with it every day.

2. Drinking amla juice is extremely beneficial for the eyes as it helps improve weak eyesight, myopia, hypermetropia, and other eye-related diseases.

3. To increase blood circulation, warm your palms by rubbing them together. Now close your eyes and place your hands on them. This will also help them relax a bit.

4. Apart from exercising your body, it is important to exercise your eyes — so you can give them some exercise by rotating them in all directions.

5. Mix 50g badaam, 50g saunf and 10g safed mirch and consume the mixture with milk twice a day.

If you experience eye infection, try these home remedies for quick relief:

Tea leaves:

Did you know that tea leaves are a strong antibacterial agent that can help provide relief from swelling and redness? All you need to do it dip a tea bag in hot water and apply it on your eyes for 15 minutes after it cools down. You can also wash your eyes with this solution, provided you don’t feel burning sensation or irritation in your eyes.

Jasmine flower:

Soak some jasmine flowers in distilled water overnight and then use it as an eye drop 3-4 times in a day. It will help remove impurities from your eyes and control the infection effectively.