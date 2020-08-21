World Senior Citizen’s Day: Giving aging parents care and comfort at home

While a lot many people migrate to other cities for work, aging parents are left to manage on their own. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In any country, its elderly population becomes its most vulnerable lot, especially in times of a pandemic, such as now. Around the world, governments and healthcare bodies have urged people to stay home, so as to keep the senior citizens of the respective countries safe. As such, on World Senior Citizen’s Day today, we discuss some ways in which the elderly population of our country can be constantly monitored and their health managed, without really bringing about a drastic change in the family structure.

Dr Vishal Sehgal, Medical Director, Portea Medical, says that while a lot many people migrate to other cities for work, aging parents are left to manage on their own. “Many parents take refuge in old age homes and others are dependent on house help, who may not understand their basic needs. Those who were at one point economically-productive and able to take care of their own needs, suddenly find themselves relying on others for everything. Children, on the other hand, face the dual dilemma of not having enough time to spend with the older generation and being unable to decide whether to put them in a care home. The rural areas are devoid of such choices and the affluent sections of the society do not take the second step due to the associated social stigma,” he says.

What is the alternative then? And is there a solution that is accessible, innovative, convenient and affordable?

“With sophisticated and advanced technological solutions making monitoring health conditions easier at home, home healthcare holds the answer to this pressing need,” suggests Dr Sehgal.

* Home healthcare professionals can give you respite by being present when you are not able to. These professionals are trained and qualified to take care of both basic and advanced needs. “They also assist elders in their daily activities, apart from helping them with personal care, without making them feel any less dignified. Such aspects include bathing, grooming, giving them medication on time, etc.,” he says.

* Home healthcare also makes it possible to administer skilled medical care to elders. The healthcare professionals come with full knowledge of medical equipment. They ensure all the complex medical requirements are taken care of.

* Elders also receive support with their diet and nutrition — more so, if they suffer from certain health conditions. “They not only receive nutritional counselling to maintain their health, but also meals that are adapted to their needs.”

* Home healthcare professionals also take care that the elders have ample social interaction. They are trusted partners for activities such as walking or other social activities. They also help the elders with their household chores and ensure that a safe and healthy living environment is maintained for them, Dr Sehgal concludes.

