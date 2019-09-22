World Rose Day: All you need to know

September 22 is observed as World Rose Day which is a day for bringing happiness in the lives of people around the world who are fighting cancer. The day is also dedicated to spread awareness about the disease that is often a result of abnormal cell growth and has the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

Rose, a symbol of concern and tenderness is offered to cancers patients to provide them energy as they face the disease and its consequences. On the day, hand-made roses, playing cards and items are offered to most cancers patients and special occasions are organised to provide energy to those struggling with the disease.

World Rose Day is observed in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was identified with Askin’s Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer. While doctors had said that she would live for a couple of weeks, she went on to live for six months. During that time, Rose touched the lives of many by writing e-mails, poems and letters to other patients. The day is also a reminder for people to spend quality time with cancer patients and spread happiness and cheer in their lives without making them feel sick or unwanted.

While many would observe the day in their own ways, actor Arjun Kapoor would be seen lighting up Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red as a special gesture for cancer patients. Kapoor lost his mother Mona to the disease in 2012.

You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother’s Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have… big tight 🤗 pic.twitter.com/k02ZNmhxE2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 13, 2018

“It is a cause that is extremely close to me for very personal reasons. I will do whatever it takes to bring awareness on cancer, support as many who are affected by it and try and tell as many that only our spirit can make us fight this disease,” Kapoor stated in a statement.

He has collaborated with the Cancer Patients Aid Association for the event where he will distribute roses and gifts to the kids who will join him on the occasion.