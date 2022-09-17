scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

On World Patient Safety Day, WHO stresses on ending unsafe medication practices, errors

Since 2015, the WHO South-East Asia Region has made targeted efforts to reduce unsafe medication practices and errors with a focus on addressing counterfeit and substandard products and enhancing patient safety and reporting systems

medicationUnsafe medications must not be prescribed (representative) (Source: Pixabay)

On World Patient Safety Day, WHO on Saturday highlighted the need to prevent avoidable harm in healthcare systems with a focus on ending unsafe medication practices and errors.

In addition to causing significant disability and death, unsafe medication practices and errors cost an estimated USD 42 million around the world annually.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In low- and middle-income countries – including in the WHO South-East Asia Region – patient harm due to unsafe care contributes to an estimated 134 million adverse events annually resulting in around 2.6 million deaths, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
Also Read: |Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines

Unsafe medication practices and errors can occur at different stages. It can result from weak medication systems or human factors such as fatigue, poor environmental conditions or staff shortages, she said in a statement.

Since 2015, the WHO South-East Asia Region has made targeted efforts to reduce unsafe medication practices and errors with a focus on addressing counterfeit and substandard products and enhancing patient safety and reporting systems.
Specific region-wide attention is paid to reducing medication-related harm in elderly patient care, intensive care, highly specialised or surgical care, and emergency medicine, Singh said in the statement.

WHO continues to support countries of the region to adopt a system-wide approach in promoting safe medication practices with a focus on several priorities.

Advertisement
Also Read: |A pharmaceutical scientist explains why some medications are swallowed while others are injected

This is done by supporting policymakers to establish patient safety incident reporting and learning systems. Second, by empowering healthcare leaders to develop standard operating procedures for safe medication use while increasing health worker training and adherence, she said.

Health workers are supported to stay up to date on safe medication practices. Also, both health professionals and patients are encouraged to be aware of and act on WHO’s ‘Know, Check, Ask’ protocol which aims at increasing public awareness about the importance of using medication safely.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 05:30:44 pm
Next Story

Watery eyes, hates sunlight? Your child could be suffering from glaucoma

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

As PM Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, know more about the city through pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement