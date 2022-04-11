World Parkinson’s Day 2022: Expert answers the most frequently asked questions

A degenerative condition, Parkinson’s can lead to multiple health problems. As such, to raise more awareness about the disorder, World Parkinson’s Day is observed annually on April 11. This year, Dr V P Singh, chairman of the Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram, answers some of the most frequently asked questions about the movement disorder in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com.

What is Parkinson’s?

As described by James Parkinson in 1817, Parkinson’s is a shaking palsy, i.e., a radiation leading to tremors and shaking of the arms and legs. It usually occurs after the age of 60, but can also be seen in younger age groups.

What are the causes?

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disorder of the brain which occurs when a chemical called dopamine gets depleted. The exact cause of this condition is yet to be discovered, but in some cases, genetic factors and environmental toxins like pesticides, exposure to chemicals in the air, etc. are stated responsible.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Parkinson’s include both motor and non-motor components. Motor components are related to the muscle, leading to stiffness and rigidity in the body, tremors, rhythmic movement of arms and legs, walking difficulty, repeated falls, and slowness in day-to-day activities. The non-motor signs occur in the advanced stage leading to behavioural and mental issues. Some people even experience depression, severe anxiety, and dementia in the later stages.

How is it diagnosed?

There is no specific test to diagnose Parkinson’s. A clinical examination to determine the cause includes an MRI to look for sudden changes in the brain, and a DOPA PET scan test – a specialised scan which measures the dopamine levels in the substantia nigra of the brain. Highly doubtful cases are tested through this scan to see significant changes in dopamine levels which indicates the occurrence of Parkinson’s.

What all does treatment include?

The treatment of Parkinson’s includes a combination of medicines, called Levo Dopa, which consist of compounds of dopamine that get converted into dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is responsible for controlling movements in the body. It has been observed that patients respond well to medications. But over a period, in some cases, the dopamine levels tend to reduce even after medications, making the condition worse, making people unresponsive to medicines, and leading to fluctuations in the body movements. This condition usually occurs after 8-10 years of medications in later stages, in some adverse cases. Such cases are treated through a Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). It is like a pacemaker that uses implanted electrodes and electrical stimulation to treat movement disorders associated with Parkinson’s. DBS has proven more beneficial in younger people as its effects last for a long time.

There is one more condition called Parkinson’s plus in which along with the dopamine, the other systems in the brain get affected too. Patients with such conditions don’t respond to either treatment.

What is the DBS technology all about?

DBS is a high-end surgery which has proven some remarkable recoveries in Parkinson’s patients. The cost of the surgery is relatively high, but is considered very effective while providing immediate results in advanced cases as well. Another advancement in the treatment procedure is CT PET imaging which helps check the present dopamine levels in the brain.

Is it a life-long condition?

Unfortunately, yes. The condition cannot be cured completely, it can only be controlled to make a patient functionally better.

How is Parkinson’s related to the immune system?

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disorder with no links to the immune system. However, regular physical exercise, breathing exercises, good lifestyle habits, and healthy diet helps in reducing the rate of progression of the disease.

What is the awareness level in India?

The awareness related to diagnosis, and effective treatment is relatively low in our country, calling for immediate attention. People understand tremors, and associate it with the condition.

