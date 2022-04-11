World Parkinson’s Day 2022: Essential tips on balance, reflex, standing and walking

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder, primarily affects movement due to the loss of specific brain cells. To spread awareness about the condition, World Parkinson’s Disease Day is observed every year on April 11. This year, the theme for the day is ‘integrated health care’ – considered vital for all those living with Parkinson’s disease.

The theme aims to stress the importance of a multidisciplinary approach involving mental health support, nutritional support, exercise, and language for the holistic well-being of those affected by this disease. As such, it is significant to pay special focus towards one’s balance, walking, standing, reflexes and lifestyle to cope with Parkinson’s disease along with required medical treatment.

Talking about the commonly observed symptoms Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, director of neurology, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “The main symptoms include tremors, stiff muscles and joints, and slowness or difficulty in walking.”

Dr Sharma shared some tips to take better care of these symptoms.

Balance

*If you have a tendency to fall backward or feel lightheaded, move slowly when changing positions.

*When turning around, don’t pivot your body. Walk forward and make a wide U-turn to avoid sharp turns that could cause you to lose your balance.

*When arising from bed, sit on the side of the bed for 15 seconds before standing. Stand in place with support for an additional 15 seconds before walking. This can prevent dangerous falls.

*For balance, try using a single-point cane with a large rubber tip.

Reflexes

A decrease in automatic reflexes complicates trying to do two things at once. For instance, it may be difficult to walk and look away at something or attend to a conversation at the same time, the expert explained.

“Try to minimize distractions for maximal gait and balance control,” she suggested.

Standing

*If you have to stand for an extended period, keep your feet slightly apart for better balance.

*If getting out of a chair is difficult, place your feet directly under your knees and stand up firmly to overcome the pull of gravity. Rather than bearing excessive weight on the hands and arms to stand erect, use the large thigh muscles to propel the body upward.

“Practicing this manoeuvre strengthens the quadriceps muscle and helps maintain independent ambulation,” Dr Sharma said.

Walking

*Avoid shoes with rubber or crepe soles. These stick to the floor and may cause you to trip.

*Consciously lift your feet when you walk. This will help you to keep from shuffling or falling due to foot drag.

*Don’t carry objects in both hands when you walk. This can cause you to lose your balance.

*Swing both arms freely when walking. Gently swinging the arms helps maintain balance and lessens fatigue.

If the feet feel frozen when initiating movement, several physical strategies can break the pattern, she said. “One can step over an actual or imaginary obstacle in the path to continue forward motion. Rocking from side to side also can break the sensation of being stuck in place. It is not helpful for a companion to pull the patient forward or urge the patient verbally as this will often prolong the freezing period.”

Lifestyle modifications

*Staying active can help to loosen stiff muscles and improve speech or posture. Exercises daily, and practise yoga and meditation.

*Try to keep your weight at a normal level as being overweight puts additional strain on your joints and may affect your mobility.

*Eat a healthy diet — consume fruits and green vegetables; avoid junk food.

*Try to relieve symptoms of anxiety as this can make any tremor more severe and can also affect your sleep.

