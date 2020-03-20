World Oral Health Day 2020: Expert tips to maintain good oral hygiene

It is extremely important to maintain oral hygiene to keep teeth problems at bay. (Source: Thinkstock Images) It is extremely important to maintain oral hygiene to keep teeth problems at bay. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With the increase in coronavirus cases, the Indian Dental Association recently issued an advisory recommending dentists across the country to suspend “non-essential or non-urgent dental care” up to March 31. Even though you may not be able to visit a dentist, the importance of oral hygiene cannot be ignored. On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, Dr Ajay Kakar, a dentist, talks about tooth sensitivity and simple tips to take care of this condition.

Following are major conditions that affect your teeth in the absence of good oral hygiene practices:

1. Tooth sensitivity: Does eating an ice-cream or sipping a cup of hot coffee seem an ordeal? If so, you may be plagued with teeth sensitivity. While the sensations may be temporary and intermittent, the condition is permanent and can worsen with time. It is important to visit a dentist and understand the root cause. Further, simply switching to a desensitising toothpaste will protect tooth enamel and extend effective relief to your gums.

2. Bad Breath: Brushing your teeth twice a day is recommended, failing which food particles can remain in your mouth and promote bacterial growth between teeth, around the gums, and on the tongue. This can lead to bad breath. There are fresh breath toothpastes designed specially to mask bad breath.

3. Plaque on teeth: Plaque is a soft, yellowy film often found sticking to your teeth. It contains millions of bacteria which are said to cause tooth decay and gum disease. The best way to remove plaque is to brush and floss your teeth every day. When you use a toothpaste that attacks plaque, it in fact, also fights the germs that cause cavities.

It is advisable to spend at least two minutes every time you brush. Also, you should be brushing your teeth twice daily (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is advisable to spend at least two minutes every time you brush. Also, you should be brushing your teeth twice daily (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Additionally, he also shares simple brushing rituals to keep your teeth healthy and shining bright:

1. Brushing too hard: Aggressive brushing is a well-intentioned mistake! When you brush too hard, it can wear down the enamel and also damage the gums. It is also a leading contributor to sensitive teeth.

2. Choosing the wrong toothbrush: An important feature of a toothbrush are the bristles that remove the bacteria and loosen plaque from your teeth and gums. Choosing a toothbrush with hard bristles can wear down your tooth structure. In comparison, soft bristles can clean teeth more effectively.

3. Not brushing long enough: Take enough time to brush your teeth properly and thoroughly. When in doubt, follow the 2s: 2 minutes, 2 times a day rule. As per this rule, it is advisable to spend at least two minutes every time you brush. Also, you should be brushing your teeth twice daily.

4. The mouth should be adequately rinsed with water after consuming food each time and between snacking. The right brushing should also be accompanied by dental flossing for complete removal of the plaque between teeth as well as cleaning of the tongue with aids specially designed for it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd