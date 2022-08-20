How to differentiate between rash from a mosquito bite and other skin rashes?

Mosquito bites are not uncommon. In most people, mosquito bites may not cause much harm but they may spread diseases such as malaria and dengue. Mosquitoes complete their life cycle near stagnant water and, hence, are generally found in such areas.
Why do mosquito bites happen?
The female mosquitoes are dependent on blood for egg production which is why they bite humans. The skin reaction to a mosquito bite results from the toxins present in the saliva of the mosquito. When they bite, it injects the saliva into the skin. These toxins cause the blood vessels at the site of the bite to dilate causing local redness. In most people, the skin reaction to a mosquito bite will be mild whereas, in some others, the reaction involves redness, swelling and pain at the site of the bite. This reaction appears within minutes of the bite, described Dr Subodh Sirur, Consultant Dermatology, Masina Hospital, Mumbai.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Subscriber Only Stories
In children, the skin reaction to the bite tends to be more severe than in adults. Severe reactions can be accompanied by a low-grade fever and enlarged lymph nodes. Generally, there will be a history of mosquito bites prior to the onset of the skin lesion. There will be red raised skin lesions with a central bite mark. The skin rash would be localised to the site of the bite. These features help in making a diagnosis of skin reaction to a mosquito bite. However, these findings may be modified due to scratching by the patient leading to excoriations, said Dr Sirur.
How to differentiate?
Skin lesions in viral infections would be more generalised than localised and would be generally accompanied by fever and malaise. Allergy to medication can also cause a skin rash. It is generally widespread and there would be a history of intake of medication. Allergy to certain chemicals can also cause a skin rash. An accurate history and clinical findings help in making a diagnosis. A skin rash due to a mosquito bite would respond in most cases to symptomatic treatment.
However, if the rash persists or if it is accompanied by fever, body ache or other complaints it is advisable to consult your doctor for further management. You must use mosquito repellants to avoid mosquito bites as the concern is not only of the skin rash but also of the mosquito bite leading to diseases such as malaria and dengue.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
India’s star Olympic football captain Samar ‘Badru’ Banerjee dead
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Zimbabwe off to slow start
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
How to differentiate between rash from a mosquito bite and other skin rashes?
India’s star Olympic football captain Samar ‘Badru’ Banerjee dead
NEET-UG 2022: Check last year’s All India Quota admission process and cut-off
Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh refuses to abandon family in this film set amid 1984 riots, watch
Watch: The Carlos Alcaraz rally that had Cincinnati on its feet in his 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss against Cameron Norrie
Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says: ‘Centre worried about Arvind Kejriwal, not corruption’
Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world records at Para Nationals
Gujarat Congress MLAs request President to revoke decision to release convicts of Bilkis Bano case
Unsung Heroes: Undercover wildlife officer to rescuer and anti-manjha activist, Rajesh Kumar dons many hats
Art Street: A memorial off Eastern Freeway to honour cop who was killed while chasing criminals in 1979
TikTok browser can track users’ keystrokes, according to new research
Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away