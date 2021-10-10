World Mental Health Day: How to protect your mental health during fertility treatment

Around the world, many people go through the fertility treatment process, when they are not able to conceive naturally. But for some people, it can take a toll on their mental health, causing anxiety, depression, etc., to both the partners.

Dr Aindri Sanyal, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata explains that there are two types of infertility:

1. Primary infertility: The inability to have any children at all.

2. Secondary infertility: When a woman is unable to conceive or carry a baby to term after having one or more children. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including cancer, complications from previous pregnancies, decreased sperm production, damage to the fallopian tubes, and so on.

“There is a lot of waiting when you are undergoing fertility treatments. Waiting for tests, results, and treatments, to name a few. As a result, it may appear that your life has come to a halt. You are likely to have different coping mechanisms for the grief of discovering infertility and the stress of undergoing fertility treatments,” says Dr Sanyal.

How to protect your mental health

According to the doctor, it is natural to feel a range of emotions while undergoing fertility treatment, especially if you’re taking medication that can affect your hormones. “But, failure to prioritise mental health can have ramifications in all aspects of life, including work, relationships, and physical health,” she says.

* Accept stress as normal

Accept that stress is an unavoidable part of the IVF process. If you’re experiencing infertility and trying to conceive with help, you have no control or ability to influence the outcome.

It is critical to communicate your feelings to your partner and to learn about theirs. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) It is critical to communicate your feelings to your partner and to learn about theirs. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Practise self-care

Managing your mental health requires more than just medication and therapy. You must also do all the things that keep you healthy, while undergoing fertility treatment, like prioritising the things you enjoy doing.

* Don’t put your life on hold

It is critical to plan ahead of time. Try to continue living your life around the treatment so that regardless of the outcome, you still have things you’re involved in and hobbies you enjoy. You should not put your life on hold.

“It is critical to communicate your feelings to your partner and to learn about theirs. This is especially important when dealing with the ups and downs of fertility treatment. It’s also important to celebrate small victories together, such as being accepted for treatment, getting a treatment date, and so on.

“Gather as much information and talk to doctors and specialists. Also, talk to others who have been through similar experiences. It is important to remind yourself that there are numerous ways to start a family, including naturally conceiving, fertility treatments, and many others,” the doctor concludes.

