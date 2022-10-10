World Mental Health Day: Five ways to help genderqueer teenagers

“Even after so many years, mental health issues and accessing healthcare for the same continue to remain taboo in India. The stigma and prejudice attached to mental health problems stop the affected from reaching out, having conversations, and seeking help. Dealing with mental health issues becomes even more difficult for LGBTQ+ teenagers who may feel alienated, and bogged down by parental or societal pressures and discrimination at their schools or colleges. The lack of support they experience can affect them mentally and emotionally,” said Richa Vashista, Chief Mental Health Expert, AtEase.

The expert added that genderqueer teenagers may struggle to find acceptance from their parents, family members, or society, which can affect their mental health negatively. “Genderqueer individuals do not conform to the binary gender norms. Researches show that members of the LGBTQ community battle with mental health issues more than heterosexuals. The absence of family or society’s acceptance can lead to substance abuse and the rise of suicidal thoughts among queer teenagers. Bullying at schools for being different can also prove to be debilitating. Therefore, it becomes imperative for the genderqueer youth to try and stay attuned to their mental health and seek help when required, as they navigate their own gender identity,” Vashista added.

Remember that there are safe spaces in society where you will be accepted for who you are. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Remember that there are safe spaces in society where you will be accepted for who you are. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to Vashista, here are some ways genderqueer teenagers can take better care of their mental health:

*You are not responsible for how others feel. We often don’t want to see the people we love being upset, so we may try to change things to ensure they feel better. While this is okay to some extent, it’s important to remember that your parents and the people around you are responsible for their own emotions.

*Learn to identify and recognise emotional manipulation. People around you may try to gaslight, invalidate or emotionally manipulate you by saying you are too young to be making such decisions, you don’t know what you are talking about, or it’s all just a fad or trend nowadays. They may also try to tell you that something is wrong with you. However, these can be ways to emotionally manipulate you to change your narrative and stick to the status quo.

*Be assertive but prioritise your safety. In conversations with family members and others, try to remain respectful while still putting your point forward. As a teenager, you may still be structurally, financially or otherwise dependent on your family. In such cases, think about how your actions will impact your safety. You don’t have to do anything that will risk or threaten your physical and psychological safety.

*Find support from friends, queer communities, support groups or forums. Remember that there are safe spaces in society where you will be accepted for who you are. Many queer individuals talk about having a family, and these often come from the strong bonds a person forms with people who become like family, even if they are not blood relations.

*Seek support from a mental health professional. Talking to a therapist or a psychiatrist can help you better understand your emotions and prioritise your well-being. It’s helpful to find a queer-affirmative therapist who will understand your specific journey. However, it may take time to find the right fit. Don’t give up on therapy after a bad experience and try to find another professional who is better suited for your needs.

