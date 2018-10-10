World Mental Health Day: Lady Gaga writes powerful letter about suicide and stigma around mental health

World Mental Health Day: Lady Gaga partnered with Dr Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, to put out an extremely meaningful letter. (Source: File Photo)

Lady Gaga penned down a powerful letter about mental health and the stigma that surrounds it on the eve of ‘World Mental Health Day’. The A Star Is Born actor partnered with Dr Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, to put out an extremely meaningful letter to The Guardian for everyone who suffers from suicidal tendencies due to depression and for those who don’t understand the patient’s illness.

“Suicide is the most extreme and visible symptom of the larger mental health emergency we are so far failing to adequately address. Sometimes they are famous names such as Anthony Bourdain or Kate Spade that make headlines, but they are all sons or daughters, friends or colleagues, valued members of families and communities. ” she jointly wrote.

In 2011, the singer and her mother Cynthia Germanotta established the Born This Way Foundation at Harvard University, which aims to help build youth communities and safe spaces in the face of bullying and abandonment.

“The time has come for us all, collectively, to tackle the causes and symptoms of mental illness, and provide care for those who suffer from it. You don’t have to be an international artist or the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) to make an impact. We can all help to build communities that understand, respect and prioritize mental wellness. We can all learn how to offer support to loved ones going through a difficult time”, they said.

