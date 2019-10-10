World Mental health 2019: Why we need to start a conversation on postnatal depression

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, in an interview with indianexpress.com, had shared how postpartum depression is a real thing, and how the guilt of a mother never leaves her as she waves at her six-year-old while leaving the house for work. “The guilt is the hardest part of being a new mom. It’s always the guilt that kills you. When I am standing at the door and my little one waves me bye-bye, it breaks my heart. Be vocal and talk to everyone about what you are feeling. I have always said it out aloud that postpartum depression is a real thing,” she said.

Advertising

Postpartum blues, postnatal depression or postpartum psychosis can be worrisome as the mother can harm self or baby. Although spouse and family support is important, they cannot act as counselors. Professional emotional and mental health support is prescribed. More so, as it is often incomprehensible for a mother to be experiencing a feeling of disconnect from her own child, which could also breed feelings of guilt and self-blame.

However, it is not uncommon, as feeling sad or moody within a few days of the delivery of your child, though often difficult to understand and accept, and many women experience such post-partum blues and can extend up till a period of two weeks, after which they usually subside on their own. Depressive symptoms like increase in irritability, frequent crying spells, restlessness, difficulty in sleeping, feeling of exhaustion, etc are common signs.

“The social stigma attached to mental health conditions also makes it unlikely for a new mother to seek support, as they can be labelled lazy and ill-equipped to manage maternal responsibility. Also, women in Indian cities, who deliver at a health facility, often stay for less than 48 hours after delivery at the hospital/nursing home. There is no time opportunity for the health provider to determine or counsel the new parents and family members on the signs and symptoms of postpartum depression and when to seek care,” says gynaecologist Nupur Gupta, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Advertising

India is a country of strong family system, yet there is an increasing number of women in India going through various degrees of postpartum depression. It has seen an upward trend in numbers in the last five years according to Bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2017.

The narrative around postnatal depression



Much like Dhupia, TV host and actor Mandira Bedi had also gone on record saying how she went through postpartum for a month after she gave birth to her son, Vir. “I didn’t know what had hit me although my mother was with me, helping me out. My husband has been most wonderful during this tough phase when I was waking and sleeping at the baby’s whim. One day I just burst into tears and told my husband that I couldn’t cope with all this. Oh, that was a tough phase indeed! But then, I had been reading a lot about it, and I knew that it was perfectly normal and a lot of women faced it before me”, she said to Times of India.

It is estimated that approximately one in 5 Indian mothers are likely to experience symptoms of post-partum depression as opposed to 3-6 per cent globally, says Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist and Sexologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

While the birth of a child is universally assumed to be a happy occasion, there is often a complete lack of awareness about the mental health concerns during pregnancy and motherhood. In addition to the numerous extra responsibilities that come along with being a parent and at the same time dealing with the physiological changes in her body often the new mother is also required to make a choice of resuming work responsibilities.

Srishti Saha, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital Anandapur, says any woman can be at risk for developing mental illnesses post-child-birth. However, certain factors may enhance this risk, such as prolonged and untreated stress, conflicts, and low social support. “Post-natal mental illnesses are becoming more and more common. In the clinic, we see around 10 such cases in a month, and unfortunately, most come to us, when the symptoms have already become severe enough to be called a disorder”, she said to indianexpress.com.

“On sudden state, we advise them usually start with non-pharmacological treatment like counselling, yoga, exercise, meditation, home remedies and lifestyle modification. 1% of the patient needs pharmacological treatment. The main issue of rising post-natal in India could be nuclear family and lack of support from close family members, gender inequality in the family, lack of financial stability, lack of understanding from the partner and other health issues”, said Dr. Ranjeeta Gupta, Obs & Gynae, Fertility Specialist, Reproductive Medicine and IVF at Medicheck group of hospitals.

Postnatal depression and partner’s contribution

As is the case for any other kind of depression, post-natal depression is a clearly recognised medical condition, that needs to be taken seriously, and for which professional help is irreplaceable. It is not due to a character weakness or laziness, or for being a ‘bad’ mother. It requires adequate and timely medical and psychological interventions, and professional help including psychiatric medications and psychological counselling is irreplaceable.

A role of the partner is considered equally important. Spending quality time with the partner as well, to ensure that one continues the rituals of the relationship is extremely important. This serves as an important and strong pillar of support for the mother, and the couple should be ensuring that both the parents participate and stay involved in the process.

“Sharing, and if required taking over some of the tasks of child-rearing, can considerably decrease the burden on the wife and enable her to have much-required rest. A gentle word of encouragement and appreciation will also increase her self confidence and self-esteem greatly, as well as enriching the relationship. The husband is also one of the persons most likely to identify the earliest signs of Post-partum Depression and so should make themselves aware of the symptom”, says Tilwe, Psychiatrist and Sexologist.

Here are a few questions that a newbie mother should ask herself to evaluate her current state of mind:

1. How am I feeling overall in the scale of 1-10, 1 being awful and 10 being amazing?

2. Am I getting enough sleep?

3. Do I eat well and enjoy my meals?

4. Am I able to manage domestic chores or professional responsibilities and baby’s needs?

Advertising

Samir Parikh, Director-Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences of Fortis National Mental Health Program, shared some of the tips which can be helpful. “Try and stay involved in the activities that you used to gain pleasure from and enjoy before and during your pregnancy. While you are likely to have paid special emphasis to your health for the past year, it is equally important to pay attention to your own health even post-delivery. Even during the pregnancy and after having a baby, it is necessary for the parents to ensure that they do not cut themselves off from their social circle. Despite being eager to take the best care of your child, it is important for you to remember not to overdo it. Don’t try to be a ‘supermom’. Set limits, and don’t let yourself get fatigued or burnt out in your efforts”, he said.