scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

World Lung Cancer Day: ‘Tobacco damages lung tissue, smokers over 50 must get scans’

To spread awareness on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day which was on August 1, Dr Digambar Behera, Director, Pulmonary Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in an advisory explained the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options to prevent lung cancer.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2022 4:09:31 am
Lung cancer can be diagnosed through lab tests, PET/CT scans, bronchoscopy, and endobronchial ultrasound (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lung cancer is a common form of the disease and claims several lives across the world every year. It is one of the leading forms of cancer in men
followed by the head-neck region and is the fifth most
common cancer affecting women in India.

To spread awareness on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day which was on August 1, Dr Digambar Behera, Director, Pulmonary Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in an advisory explained the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options to prevent lung cancer.

The theme of World Lung Cancer Day-2022 is ‘Close the Care Gap’.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

“Lung cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of cells in the lungs which spread to the surrounding tissues. It can hamper an individual’s respiratory organs. Early diagnosis is important so that treatment can be started at the earliest,” said
Dr Behera.

Stating that smoking is one of the leading causes of lung cancer, Dr Behera, said, “Using tobacco-related products can harm the lung tissue and the ability to inhale oxygen. Tobacco smoke contains carbon monoxide, which can limit the oxygen in your blood, besides 4,000 carcinogens (cancer-causing agents). People above 50 years of age who regularly smoke should undergo lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan every year.”

Symptoms
The primary symptoms of lung cancer include cough, blood in the sputum, chest pain, fever, weakness, fatigue, malaise, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The disease usually gets diagnosed in an advanced stage due to rapid progression.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Diagnosis
Lung cancer can be diagnosed through lab tests, PET/CT scans, bronchoscopy, and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS). A bronchoscopy is conducted when a biopsy is done, and fine needle aspiration cytology and examination of the lung fluid also confirm the primary site of cancer. A pathological test helps diagnose the type of cancer and the line of treatment.

Treatment
Lung cancer therapy primarily comprises surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Diagnostic facilities are available throughout the country. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are the most recent advancements in treating lung cancer even at the advanced stages.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 04:09:31 am

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

5

Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank consumer businesses w...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank consumer businesses w...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ASI Monuments
ASI announces free entry to all monuments from Aug 5-15; add these to your list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement