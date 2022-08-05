World Lung Cancer Day: ‘Tobacco damages lung tissue, smokers over 50 must get scans’

August 5, 2022 4:09:31 am
Lung cancer is a common form of the disease and claims several lives across the world every year. It is one of the leading forms of cancer in men
followed by the head-neck region and is the fifth most
common cancer affecting women in India.
To spread awareness on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day which was on August 1, Dr Digambar Behera, Director, Pulmonary Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in an advisory explained the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options to prevent lung cancer.
The theme of World Lung Cancer Day-2022 is ‘Close the Care Gap’.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Subscriber Only Stories
“Lung cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of cells in the lungs which spread to the surrounding tissues. It can hamper an individual’s respiratory organs. Early diagnosis is important so that treatment can be started at the earliest,” said
Dr Behera.
Stating that smoking is one of the leading causes of lung cancer, Dr Behera, said, “Using tobacco-related products can harm the lung tissue and the ability to inhale oxygen. Tobacco smoke contains carbon monoxide, which can limit the oxygen in your blood, besides 4,000 carcinogens (cancer-causing agents). People above 50 years of age who regularly smoke should undergo lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan every year.”
Symptoms
The primary symptoms of lung cancer include cough, blood in the sputum, chest pain, fever, weakness, fatigue, malaise, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The disease usually gets diagnosed in an advanced stage due to rapid progression.
Diagnosis
Lung cancer can be diagnosed through lab tests, PET/CT scans, bronchoscopy, and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS). A bronchoscopy is conducted when a biopsy is done, and fine needle aspiration cytology and examination of the lung fluid also confirm the primary site of cancer. A pathological test helps diagnose the type of cancer and the line of treatment.
Treatment
Lung cancer therapy primarily comprises surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Diagnostic facilities are available throughout the country. Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are the most recent advancements in treating lung cancer even at the advanced stages.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy