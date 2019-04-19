World Liver Day 2019: Five Ayurvedic herbs that will help keep your liver healthy

Every year, April 14 is observed as World Liver Day to create awareness about the vital organ that is responsible for fighting infections, digestion, controlling cholesterol, regulating blood sugar, and also making proteins in the body.

However, an unhealthy diet and lifestyle can damage the liver tissues and lead to serious liver diseases like jaundice, fatty liver and even hepatitis. Dr Partap Chauhan, director of Jiva Ayurveda, suggests five simple Ayurvedic herbs that will help keep your liver healthy.

Kutki

This bitter tasting herb is cooling in nature and has a cleansing effect on the liver and gallbladder. In Ayurveda, kutki is prescribed to improve appetite and to treat jaundice or bile disorders. The herb is also beneficial for skin disorders and to improve metabolism. You can take one Jiva Kutki capsule each day for a healthy liver.

Turmeric

The yellow herb supports liver functions and cleanses blood by helping eliminate toxins from the body. In most cases you do not need to take any additional turmeric if you already use it in your meals.

Guduchi

Guduchi is known for its detoxifying and blood cleansing properties. Ayurvedic herbal medicines for liver problems contain guduchi. The herb is also known for treating jaundice, hepatitis and fatty liver. However, guduchi should be taken under the guidance of an Ayurvedic doctor.

Triphala

The mixture of amla, bibhitaki and haritaki helps in regularising metabolism and bowel movements. It cools down the body and balances all tridoshas in the body. Triphala churna can be taken by anyone every night before bed.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera juice flushes toxins out of the liver and promotes good bowel movements. In addition to soothing the digestive system, aloe vera also fights stress and strengthens the immune system.

He, however, suggests consulting a doctor before taking herbs to treat liver problems.