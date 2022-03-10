Lifestyle changes that will help reduce the risk of developing kidney disease

World Kidney Day is observed every year as a global campaign to highlight the importance of kidneys. A joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations, it aims to raise awareness of “the importance of kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide”.

This year, the day is being observed with the theme – Kidney Health for All. “It calls on all of us to work to bridge the knowledge gaps to better kidney care, largely focusing on preventive interventions to avert the onset and progression of kidney diseases,” Dr Sanjay Gohil, HOD of Haematology and Transplant Immunology and Immunogenetics (HLA), Global reference lab, Metropolis Healthcare, said.

According to the expert, one can reduce the risk of developing kidney disease just by adopting some basic lifestyle and diet modifications.

Follow these lifestyle tips for better kidney health, as suggested by Dr Gohil.

*Keep yourself fit and active.

*Keep regular control of your blood sugar, and monitor your blood pressure.

*Consume healthy foods and keep your weight in check.

*Avoid excess salt, red meat and junk food.

*Maintain a healthy fluid intake.

*Do not smoke and limit alcohol consumption.

*Avoid taking over-the-counter pills on a regular basis.

*A sound sleep, stress management and meditation keep your kidneys healthy.

“Get your kidney function checked regularly if you have one or more of the ‘high risk’ factors, such as if you are diabetic, hypertensive, obese, one of your parents or other family members suffers from kidney disease etc,” the expert suggested.

