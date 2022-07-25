scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

World IVF Day 2022: Repeated IVF failure? Here’s what you need to know

"Advancement in technology cannot guarantee the definite success of pregnancy. Infertile couples, along with the IVF expert, face a lot of challenges in treating repeated IVF failure," said Dr Vaishnavi A Rao

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 6:20:31 pm
IVF treatmentCouples must take appropriate measures to maximise the outcome of the IVF treatment (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every year, July 25 is observed as World IVF Day, commemorating the birth of Louise Brown — the first baby to be born after successful IVF treatment in 1978. It became one of the most prominent landmarks in the field of infertility treatment and a ray of hope for couples struggling to get pregnant.

However, IVF treatment may not always be a success and, hence, can take a toll — physical as well as mental — on a couple. In the last few months, several celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Payal Rohatgi, Sambhavna Seth, and Amrita Rao, among others, have opened up about their struggles to have a baby through IVF, despite repeated attempts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Advancement in technology cannot guarantee the definite success of pregnancy. Infertile couples, along with the IVF expert, face a lot of challenges in treating repeated IVF failure,” said Dr Vaishnavi A Rao, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

According to the expert, here are some possible reasons behind repeated IVF failure.

ALSO READ |World IVF Day: Things first-time parents should know

*Embryonic factors
*Oocyte or sperm factors
*Uterine factors

IVF treatment A multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“As age advances for a woman, the oocyte numbers and quality get hampered. Late marriages due to work or peer pressure and postponement of childbearing are some causes for infertility,” she said.

Dr Rao added that obesity, smoking, and stress can also impair oocyte, sperm and embryo quality, leading to IVF failure.

“Endocrinological factors and immunological factors also go hand-in-hand,” she said, explaining that a multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure.

What should couples know?

Even in couples where maximum success rates of an IVF treatment are expected, it stands at 50-60 per cent, she shared.

ALSO READ |Daily morning habits to inculcate in your lifestyle

As such, couples must take appropriate measures to maximise the outcome of the IVF treatment. “Implantation is a very enigmatic process which needs to happen within the body and is multi-factorial, and success cannot be attributed to any one factor,” Dr Rao said.

She suggested avoiding stress, following a healthy lifestyle and reducing weight to increase success rates.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement