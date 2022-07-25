World IVF Day 2022: Repeated IVF failure? Here’s what you need to know

Every year, July 25 is observed as World IVF Day, commemorating the birth of Louise Brown — the first baby to be born after successful IVF treatment in 1978. It became one of the most prominent landmarks in the field of infertility treatment and a ray of hope for couples struggling to get pregnant.

However, IVF treatment may not always be a success and, hence, can take a toll — physical as well as mental — on a couple. In the last few months, several celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Payal Rohatgi, Sambhavna Seth, and Amrita Rao, among others, have opened up about their struggles to have a baby through IVF, despite repeated attempts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Advancement in technology cannot guarantee the definite success of pregnancy. Infertile couples, along with the IVF expert, face a lot of challenges in treating repeated IVF failure,” said Dr Vaishnavi A Rao, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru.

According to the expert, here are some possible reasons behind repeated IVF failure.

*Embryonic factors

*Oocyte or sperm factors

*Uterine factors

A multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“As age advances for a woman, the oocyte numbers and quality get hampered. Late marriages due to work or peer pressure and postponement of childbearing are some causes for infertility,” she said.

Dr Rao added that obesity, smoking, and stress can also impair oocyte, sperm and embryo quality, leading to IVF failure.

“Endocrinological factors and immunological factors also go hand-in-hand,” she said, explaining that a multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure.

What should couples know?

Even in couples where maximum success rates of an IVF treatment are expected, it stands at 50-60 per cent, she shared.

ALSO READ | Daily morning habits to inculcate in your lifestyle

As such, couples must take appropriate measures to maximise the outcome of the IVF treatment. “Implantation is a very enigmatic process which needs to happen within the body and is multi-factorial, and success cannot be attributed to any one factor,” Dr Rao said.

She suggested avoiding stress, following a healthy lifestyle and reducing weight to increase success rates.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!