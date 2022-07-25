World IVF Day 2022: Repeated IVF failure? Here’s what you need to know

July 25, 2022 6:20:31 pm
Every year, July 25 is observed as World IVF Day, commemorating the birth of Louise Brown — the first baby to be born after successful IVF treatment in 1978. It became one of the most prominent landmarks in the field of infertility treatment and a ray of hope for couples struggling to get pregnant.
However, IVF treatment may not always be a success and, hence, can take a toll — physical as well as mental — on a couple. In the last few months, several celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Payal Rohatgi, Sambhavna Seth, and Amrita Rao, among others, have opened up about their struggles to have a baby through IVF, despite repeated attempts.
“Advancement in technology cannot guarantee the definite success of pregnancy. Infertile couples, along with the IVF expert, face a lot of challenges in treating repeated IVF failure,” said Dr Vaishnavi A Rao, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru.
According to the expert, here are some possible reasons behind repeated IVF failure.
*Embryonic factors
*Oocyte or sperm factors
*Uterine factors
“As age advances for a woman, the oocyte numbers and quality get hampered. Late marriages due to work or peer pressure and postponement of childbearing are some causes for infertility,” she said.
Dr Rao added that obesity, smoking, and stress can also impair oocyte, sperm and embryo quality, leading to IVF failure.
“Endocrinological factors and immunological factors also go hand-in-hand,” she said, explaining that a multidisciplinary team of doctors needs to be involved in managing repeated IVF failure.
What should couples know?
Even in couples where maximum success rates of an IVF treatment are expected, it stands at 50-60 per cent, she shared.
As such, couples must take appropriate measures to maximise the outcome of the IVF treatment. “Implantation is a very enigmatic process which needs to happen within the body and is multi-factorial, and success cannot be attributed to any one factor,” Dr Rao said.
She suggested avoiding stress, following a healthy lifestyle and reducing weight to increase success rates.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
