World Immunization Week 2022: Five important things to know about vaccines

Observed in the last week of April, between April 24 and 30, the World Immunization Week “aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease”, states the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr Fazal Nabi, consultant paediatrician and intensivist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, says vaccination is a simple way of protecting a child against harmful diseases, before they come into contact with them. They make the immune system stronger.

“Vaccines train the immune system to create antibodies, just as it does when it’s exposed to a disease. Because vaccines contain only killed or weakened forms of germs, they do not cause the disease or put you at risk of its complications,” he explains.

Dr Nabi adds that once we are exposed to one or more doses of a vaccine, we remain protected against a disease.

Read on to learn more about the five most important things about vaccine immunity, as listed by the doctor.

* Vaccines are given at different ages, from birth to childhood and to maintain this record a vaccination card is given. It is important to make sure that all these vaccines are up to date.

* Children can safely be given combined vaccinations (e.g. for diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus) — it means fewer injections and reduced discomfort for the child.

ALSO READ | Vaccinated and never infected with Covid-19: Third dose can boost your immunity

* Vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, pain or redness at the injection site. Mild reactions go away within a few days on their own.

* Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare.

* Vaccines can safely be given during any mild illnesses. But, children with moderate or severe illness with or without fever may need to wait until they are better to get the dose.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!