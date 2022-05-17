World Hypertension Day 2022: Six signs of high blood pressure you shouldn’t ignore

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year to increase awareness about hypertension or high blood pressure. This year’s theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

“Hypertension is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason. The majority of the time, there are no visible indicators of hypertension, and even if you do detect certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or tiredness due to exercising,” Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said.

Ignoring blood pressure concerns, however, can be fatal, the expert warned. It can result in “heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory loss, or dementia. Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential for avoiding major illnesses”.

Here are six warning symptoms of high blood pressure you should never ignore, according to Dr Bajaj.

Nose bleeds

Nose bleeds can occur due to sinusitis, constant blowing of the nose, or even high blood pressure, he explained. “If you are one of those who have had nasal bleeding, go to the doctor right away.”

Headache is a warning sign of high blood pressure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Headache is a warning sign of high blood pressure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Headaches

If you have a constant throbbing headache, chances are that your blood pressure is too high. Elucidating the same, the expert said, “A headache is common in patients with high blood pressure. Your peace of mind will be stolen by these annoying headaches. So stay alert and get treatment as soon as possible.”

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Dr Bajaj said, “People with high blood pressure may have difficulty breathing. This is one of the most prevalent symptoms of hypertension.”

Hypertension can also distort your vision. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Hypertension can also distort your vision. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blurred vision

Uncontrolled hypertension can cause vision problems. “As a result, visual issues will arise. His vision will be distorted,” he said.

Chest pain

Chest pain is yet another symptom of high blood pressure. If you detect these symptoms, it is suggested to seek treatment right away as “ignoring these signs and symptoms can lead to major problems later in life”.

