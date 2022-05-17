scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

World Hypertension Day 2022: Six signs of high blood pressure you shouldn’t ignore

If you detect these symptoms, it is suggested to seek treatment right away as "ignoring these signs and symptoms can lead to major problems later in life", Dr Shuchin Bajaj said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 5:30:39 pm
hypertension dayIgnoring blood pressure concerns can be fatal (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year to increase awareness about hypertension or high blood pressure. This year’s theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

“Hypertension is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason. The majority of the time, there are no visible indicators of hypertension, and even if you do detect certain symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal exhaustion, work pressure, or tiredness due to exercising,” Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said.

ALSO READ |World Hypertension Day 2022: Five restorative yoga poses for high blood pressure

Ignoring blood pressure concerns, however, can be fatal, the expert warned. It can result in “heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory loss, or dementia. Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential for avoiding major illnesses”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are six warning symptoms of high blood pressure you should never ignore, according to Dr Bajaj.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
More Premium Stories >>

Nose bleeds

Nose bleeds can occur due to sinusitis, constant blowing of the nose, or even high blood pressure, he explained. “If you are one of those who have had nasal bleeding, go to the doctor right away.”

headache Headache is a warning sign of high blood pressure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Headaches

If you have a constant throbbing headache, chances are that your blood pressure is too high. Elucidating the same, the expert said, “A headache is common in patients with high blood pressure. Your peace of mind will be stolen by these annoying headaches. So stay alert and get treatment as soon as possible.”

Fatigue

A headache is common in patients with high blood pressure, he shared. Your peace of mind will be stolen by these annoying headaches. So stay alert and get treatment as soon as possible.

Shortness of breath

Dr Bajaj said, “People with high blood pressure may have difficulty breathing. This is one of the most prevalent symptoms of hypertension.”

Hypertension can also distort your vision. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blurred vision

Uncontrolled hypertension can cause vision problems. “As a result, visual issues will arise. His vision will be distorted,” he said.

ALSO READ |Incorporate these two lifestyle habits for better sleep

Chest pain

Chest pain is yet another symptom of high blood pressure. If you detect these symptoms, it is suggested to seek treatment right away as “ignoring these signs and symptoms can lead to major problems later in life”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Buddha Purnima 2022
Buddha Purnima 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating this auspicious day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement