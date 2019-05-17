World Hypertension Day 2019: Ayurvedic tips to manage hypertension

Hypertension (known as Rakta Gata Vata in Ayurveda) is the elevated pressure of the blood in the arteries. The increase in blood pressure depends on a person’s age, sex, physical and mental activities, family history, and also diet. Normal blood pressure of a healthy adult individual is 120 mmHg systolic and 80 mmHg diastolic.

Owing to our fast-paced lives, it is difficult to avoid stress. Therefore, our aim should be to handle stress in the best way possible. Uncontrolled high blood pressure over time can cause serious damages such as stroke, impaired vision, kidney damage, heart attack, congestive heart failure, vascular dementia, peripheral blood vessel disease and aortic aneurysm among others.

Dr Partap Chauhan, director of Jiva Ayurveda, says that Ayurvedic treatment for hypertension has a long-term and deeper impact because instead of controlling symptoms, it treats the root-cause of the problem.

On World Hypertension Day, which is celebrated on May 17 every year to create awareness about high blood pressure, he suggests a few ways to manage hypertension through Ayurveda.

*Make a juice of 3-4 garlic cloves, 10-12 basil leaves, and a small quantity of wheat grass. Have it once a day.

*Mix 1 teaspoon of onion juice with an equal amount of honey. Take once a day for one week. Upon noticing improvement, continue for several more days.

*Keep clean potable water in a copper urn overnight. Have 3-4 glasses of this water in the morning.

*Chew 2-3 raw garlic cloves every day. Garlic slows down the pulse rate and balances the heart’s rhythm.

*Grind 10 gm of roasted watermelon seeds, and add this powder to 2 cups of water and boil for about 15 minutes. Strain the liquid and consume daily in the morning and evening.

*Grind 4 basil leaves and 2 margosa (neem) leaves with 4 teaspoons water. Take this mixture on an empty stomach in the morning with a cup of water.

*Eat papaya for breakfast and nothing else for at least the next two hours. Continue this diet regimen for a month for improvement.

*Have a glass of juice made of carrot, beetroot, cucumber and papaya in the morning.

*Mix 1 gm of garlic paste with a glass of buttermilk. Drink this buttermilk twice a day.