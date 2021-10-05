Doctors suggest simple ways to keep your heart healthy amid pandemic

Heart attack is already a major health concerns, but heart attack among young and fit people is what experts term as “alarming”. According to a survey, 35 per cent of first heart attack victims are less than 35 years of age.

Generally, a sedentary lifestyle and obesity are considered to be associated with heart issues but at the same time too much exercise can also be risky for heart health up to some extent, experts say.

“First of all, people should get rid of the idea of fitness being limited only to ‘hitting the gym’,” said Dr Anand Kumar Pandey, director and senior consultant- cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

“With almost every young person active on social media, this ‘pressure of looking fit’ is rather affecting them negatively. Many of them even strive so hard to the limit of hurting themselves in order to achieve a presentable body. They should understand that health is a wide area to be worked upon, it consists of our mental health as well,” said Dr Kumar Pandey.

Going beyond your capacity, ignoring right nutrition, overlooking mental health is not wise at all. “Excess level of exercise puts extra pressure on blood vessels which causes risk of high blood pressure and heart attack in severe condition. Take adequate nutrition and create balance in your daily life, and never ignore your mental health. Increase your physical capacity for exercise slowly, give yourself time, and never overdo it,” said Dr Kumar Pandey.

Is it hereditary?

Hereditary causes of heart ailments seek major attention. For example, if a person suffers an attack at the age of 50 years then there are chances that his son is going to suffer heart health issues at the same age, said Dr Hemant Madan, director, senior consultant, and regional clinical lead, North cardiology and pediatric cardiology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

“One should keep an eye out for all hereditary diseases and be regular with check-ups in order to avoid upcoming risks,” said Dr Madan.

Has there been a rise amid pandemic?

A number of young persons have reported symptoms of cardiovascular diseases post-Covid said Dr Rakesh Chug, senior consultant and in charge, CTVS, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. The unprecedented changes of working from home as well as the post-Covid syndrome have also affected heart health, he said.

“Apart from that the cases of irregular blood pressure, brain stroke, clotting due to sedentary lifestyle are also being reported,” he said.

What should be done?

In the wake of the pandemic, one needs to be “more responsible towards their health”. “Never ignore even minor symptoms, go for regular check-ups, be active with exercises but at the same time never ignore other major aspects covering physical and mental health,” said Dr Chug.

