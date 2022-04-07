scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Covid-19: World Health Organization’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on what the XE variant is, and its transmissibility

"The virus is still with us. It is circulating at a really intense level and we need to use all the tools available to us," said American infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 3:50:15 pm
variantNotably, Omicron variant has many sub-lineages BA. 1, BA. 2 (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Quashing reports that Covid-19’s new variant XE is 10 times more transmissible, the World Health Organization clarified that the recombinant, or a sub-variant of Omicron‘s sub-lineages BA.1 and BA.2, has “10 per cent transmissibility”.

Also Read |Omicron may cut future severity of Coronavirus, study shows

“Based on the initial analysis of available sequences, there is a slight growth advantage of this recombinant over BA.2, about a 10 per cent increase in transmissibility. Not 10 times as has been reported by some. But we are analysing this with all available information and we continue to do so. There are thousands of professionals working around the world to understand what these changes mean,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, American infectious disease epidemiologist.

Notably, the Omicron variant has many sub-lineages BA. 1, BA. 2. Now, there is a re-combinant of both these called XE. “XE is being classified under Omicron,” she said in a video message on Twitter.

Also Read |Why a gap of 9-12 months between ‘precaution dose’ and second jab is important

Stressing the need to take preventive steps and keep one’s guard up, she said “vaccinations remain critically important and incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The virus is still with us. It is circulating at a really intense level and we need to use all the tools available to us. These tools are vaccines, and more importantly, vaccination. We need to make sure that when it is your turn, you get vaccinated and you receive the full course of the doses. And we need to critically ensure that those around the world, particularly, those that are most vulnerable, people who are of older age, who have an underlying condition, and our frontline workers, get vaccinated in every single country,” she stated.

Maharashtra, Maharashtra latest news, Maharashtra covid cases, covid deaths, comorbidities, coronavirus pandemic, covid latest news, omicron, case fatality ratio, Dr Jayanthi Shastri, indian express Special vaccination drive for students at a school in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

According to her, one must also follow other measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding crowded spaces, opening the windows and doors when inside, and staying home if unwell. “All of these tools continue to work against reducing the spread as well as prevent severe disease and death. But vaccinations remain critically important and incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death. So, get vaccinated when it is your turn,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

femina beautiful indians 2022
From Tejasswi Prakash to Taapsee Pannu: Best looks from Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement