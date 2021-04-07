Healthy living: Simple tips from Rujuta Diwekar’s audiobook

In the pandemic, health became a priority for almost everyone in the world. People started to talk more about it, listen and read more, and also learn of ways in which they can stay in the pink of health, and protect themselves from germs and viral infections.

It also led to them seeking nutritional tips on how they could clean their system. In her book ‘Secrets of Good Health‘ — available on Audible — celebrity fitness expert and author Rujuta Diwekar mentions some simple sustainable and healthy living tips for her listeners. Before you tune in to listen, we share a few of them with you here. Read on.

1. Kick-start your day with fruit and soaked dry fruits: To stay energised throughout the day, it is important to start right. Rujuta recommends that you begin your day with either a fruit or soaked almonds or soaked raisin with 2 saffron strands for improved health in the long run.

2. Never set a weight-loss goal: She stresses that one of the most useless things in life is to set a weight loss goal. Instead, one should aim to reduce stress, ignorance and lack of education about health and fitness. Rujuta says body weight is not an indicator of fatness or fitness, it only shows what’s the relationship between earth’s gravitational force with your body mass. So, if we want to be healthy, we should commit to healthy habits like exercise, good sleep and eating right.

3. Eat food produced locally: Rujuta suggests you always opt for local food, available close to you. She emphasises on eating seasonal food. For example, during summer, watery fruits including watermelon or grains like ragi, and more.

Your health and fitness guide. (Photo: PR handout) Your health and fitness guide. (Photo: PR handout)

4. Ghee for a healthy body: Rujuta busts the ‘ghee will make me fat’ myth. She says a teaspoon of ghee in every meal including lunch, dinner and breakfast helps provide fat-soluble vitamins like D, A, E, K to the body.

5. Keep gadgets away and reduce your screen time: An ongoing issue, especially during the pandemic, is screen time — something we all need to be mindful of. Rujuta urges listeners to keep mobile phones or any other gadgets away while having a meal.

6. Exercise for good health and mood: Like food, exercise is important, too. “If you have a body, you have to exercise,” Rujuta says. Exercise has four pillars — strength, stamina, stability and stretching. “At least 30 minutes of exercise or 3 hours a week is necessary for everybody.”

7. Eat well and get good sleep: Rujuta’s mantra for good health is to follow exercise with recovery. A good night’s sleep ensures your body recovers. Her tips for sound sleep include eating wholesome food — like a banana — between 4 pm and 6 pm, reducing stress, and having dinner by 8 pm. Rice (local and hand pounded/single polished) and anti-inflammatory drinks like turmeric milk (with 2 cashews, a pinch of jaifal and 2-3 kesar strands) are also recommended for sound sleep.

What do you think of these tips?

