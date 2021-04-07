World Health Day 2021: Kajol to Shilpa Shetty, celebs urge people to stay safe and fit

Celebrities often share their fitness and diet routine on social media, inspiring fans to lead a healthy life. On the occasion of World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, many of them took to Instagram to spread the same message.

Kajol, for instance, asked people to maintain five safety rules for “staying healthier today in the world”. Posting an Instagram picture of herself in a car, here’s what she advised:

* Pull your hands in

* Windows up

* Drive that care

* Go home

* Don’t step out

Aahana Kumra started the day by working out outdoors to get her dose of vitamin D. “And a healthy life on this #WorldHealthDay. Don’t be afraid to take control of your health!! Just Do it!! Do it!! Also, when you’re healthy you’re happy and when you’re happy, you’re beautiful!” she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video wearing a mask, urging people to “mask up” and “stay home” amid the pandemic. Pointing at her mask, she said in the video, “This is here for a reason and it is going to stay put every time I get out. Please mask up guys. Take it seriously. Take your health seriously.”

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a picture in which he is seen exercising at the gym. “I firmly believe that our health is the wealth that we should take utmost care of. Stay fit, stay well,” he wrote.

Talking about the importance of taking care of one’s health, Esha Deol wrote, “Health is our responsibility & being healthy a priority not just in these trying times of battling the #Covid19virus but we must always make it a point to look after ourselves by staying healthy. I salute our #healthcareworkers for doing their best in keeping us safe. Thank you.”

Rakul Preet Singh said being healthy is not just about looking lean. “It’s not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature, feed your body, mind and soul with healthy thoughts and remember keep the inner child in you kicking always! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy.”

How are you celebrating World Health Day?