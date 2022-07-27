scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

World Head and Neck Cancer Day: Do smoking and drinking increase the risk?

It is important to note that all head and neck cancers are considered preventable, the expert said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 11:30:13 am
head and neck cancerHead and neck cancers are a significant problem in our country constituting one-third of all cancer cases (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Every year on July 27, World Head and Neck Cancer Day is observed as an “opportunity to raise awareness about head and neck cancer in the general public and acknowledge the impact it has on people affected in our community”.

According to a 2016 study titled ‘Head and neck oncology: The Indian scenario’, head and neck cancers are a significant problem in our country constituting one-third of all cancer cases.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Terming them “tobacco-related” cancers, Dr Anil Kumar Prasad, Senior Director and HOD, Radiation Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “Various ingredients in cigarettes and bidi have been proven to cause various cancers in head and neck region – like tongue cancers, cheek cancers, and cancers involving the voice box. Filter-less smoking, like bidi smoking, is even more dangerous.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...
head and neck cancer Quitting tobacco can reduce one’s risk of cancer (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The expert added that the incidence of head and neck cancers gets doubled if someone consumes both cigarettes and alcohol. As such, quitting tobacco can reduce the chances of developing these cancers, over time.

ALSO READ |Here’s how long it takes for alcohol to reach your brain

“Besides cigarettes and alcohol, smokeless tobacco like paan masala etc also cause cheek cancers which is very prevalent in northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,” Dr Anand noted.

However, it is important to note that all head and neck cancers are considered preventable as “non-consumption of cigarette and alcohol can prevent head and neck cancers in the majority of the people.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
Live Updates

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement