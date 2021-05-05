World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: A simple hand washing and hygiene guide

Rinse your hands well and make sure there is no trace of soap left, as this can lead to skin irritation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ever since the pandemic started, doctors and scientists have put a lot of emphasis on hand-washing. Besides keeping a social distance from people and wearing a mask whenever stepping out, hand-washing is the next important thing to do, especially after you have used the washroom, and before preparing a meal. Hand-washing ensures any dirt, germs present on your hands are washed away.

On the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day today, Dr Sushrutha C K, Ayurveda expert, research & development, The Himalaya Drug Company, tells indianexpress.com, “To limit our risk of contracting germs, it is important to regularly wash and sanitize our hands. This not only helps kill germs but also stops the spread of any potential infection. Practising good hand hygiene is a priority for maintaining overall health and wellness.

“We come in contact with innumerable surfaces every day. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom, before eating or touching your face with your hands, and before wearing your mask.”

The doctor shares some simple hygiene tips:

* Avoid using hot water, as it can dry out your skin. Instead, wash your hands with lukewarm water. Make sure to clean between the fingers, the back of your hands, wrists, and under the nails, which is a likely breeding ground for germs.

* For pure and safe hands, use a liquid hand wash and preferably one with the goodness of natural ingredients like tulsi, aloe vera, and lemon, as they have antimicrobial properties that help get rid of germs and keep skin nourished.

Carry a sanitizer for on-the-go hand hygiene, especially when you are travelling. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Carry a sanitizer for on-the-go hand hygiene, especially when you are travelling. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Rinse your hands well and make sure there is no trace of soap left, as this can lead to skin irritation.

* Dry your hands using a clean towel or fresh tissues to prevent exposing your clean hands to any kind of germs in used towels and tissues.

* It is best to carry a sanitizer for on-the-go hand hygiene, especially when you are travelling. Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with natural ingredients like coriander, ushira, nutgrass, neem, and spiked ginger lily can be helpful. These herbs are known for their antimicrobial properties.

* Have hand wipes handy to keep your hands clean and dirt-free. Carry a pack of hand wipes while commuting, dining outside, and use it for cleaning the food remains from the corner of your nails, fingers, and hands. Look for one infused with the goodness of herbs like aloe vera, tulsi, and lemon. Tulsi is known to possess excellent antimicrobial and skin-detoxifying properties.

