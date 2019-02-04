World Cancer Day: How to detect early signs of breast cancer?

Knowing how your breasts look and feel forms an important part of ensuring that they are healthy. With only 66.1 per cent of Indian women diagnosed with the disease surviving, as per a Lancet study between 2010 and 2014, it is important to know which symptoms to look out for in order to get early treatment.

According to Max Healthcare, “Breast cancer is one of the most researched cancer across the world and new advancements for the treatment are coming up frequently. Breast cancer in India is achieving endemic proportions now. It is possible to detect breast cancer using MRI mammograms and X-Ray Mammograms to detect breast lumps at an early stage, and Breast Biopsy for not only detecting a type of tumor but also receptor status. There are Breast Conserving Surgeries, Whole Breast reconstruction for patients who undergo mastectomy, and Conservative Axillary Dissection to prevent lymphoedema onset. There are latest radiation techniques such as Accelerated Partial Breast Radiation (APBI), IGRT and Brachytherapy for treating breast cancer tumors. ”

On World Cancer Day, we have curated a list of signs and symptoms of breast cancer that you should be aware of so that you can raise the flag at the right time.

As per Fortis Healthcare, the signs and symptoms of breast cancer may include:

* A breast lump or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue

*Bloody discharge from the nipple

*Change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast

*Changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling

*A newly inverted nipple

*Peeling, scaling or flaking of the pigmented area of skin surrounding the nipple (areola) or breast skin

*Redness or pitting of the skin over your breast, like the skin of an orange

However, as per cancer.org, “Sometimes a breast cancer can spread to lymph nodes under the arm or around the collar bone and cause a lump or swelling there, even before the original tumor in the breast is large enough to be felt. Swollen lymph nodes should also be checked by a health care provider. Although any of these symptoms can be caused by things other than breast cancer, if you have them, they should be reported to a health care professional so that the cause can be found.”