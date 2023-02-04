World Cancer Day 2023: An oncologist’s guide to how preventive screening helps

Regular screening conducted by healthcare professionals aids in detecting cancers early and improving survival outcomes. As per national guidelines, for individuals above 30 years of age, screening for breast, cervical and oral/lip cancer can be conducted, said Dr Niti Raizada, senior director, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Richmond Road Bangalore.

According to her, everyone should get:

*Oral visual examination for oral cancer (self/ healthcare professional)

*Pap smear and HPV testing for cervical cancer (once in 5 years from age 30)

*Clinical breast examination (every 6 months)

This World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, let’s understand why screening matters.

According to Dr Raizada, cancers of the breast, cervix and oral/lip account for more than 33 per cent of the cases in India and have definite screening recommendations. “Screening may need to be more frequent in those at higher risk. If any abnormalities are detected during the screening, further tests along with referral to a specialist can help in initiating treatment immediately, Dr Raizada said.

The causes of delay in diagnosis in India range from patients ignoring the symptoms, delay in seeking professional help, lack of access to specialised facilities, stigma attached to cancer and of course, financial constraints, the expert said.

While the symptoms of cancer are often not very specific, depending on the type of cancer, it may present as a change in bowel/bladder habits, indigestion or difficulty in swallowing, a wound that does not heal, a thickening or lump in the breast or other areas, change in a wart/mole, unusual bleeding or discharge and unexplained hoarseness or a nagging cough.

“Since the symptoms often mimic other conditions, they should not be dismissed or treated as fatigue-related, or as a part of ageing. It is important to stay alert to any such changes and a healthcare professional must be consulted at the earliest,” said Dr Raizada.

Preventive measures

Environmental and lifestyle factors play a major role in enhancing cancer risk such as

*Use/exposure to tobacco (>27 per cent of all cancers in India are attributed to this cause)

*Lifestyle factors (e.g. alcohol consumption, inappropriate diet, physical inactivity, high body mass index, presence of diabetes)

*Infections (e.g. human papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer)

*Certain chemicals (e.g. asbestos)

*Radiation (e.g. excessive exposure to sunlight)

Here’s what you can do to reduce the risk of cancer

*Avoiding the use of tobacco in all its forms (chewing tobacco, cigarettes, bidis, cigars, pipes,etc.) and keeping away from second-hand smoke too

*Avoiding or reducing alcohol consumption

*Eating a healthy diet that is low in sugar, salt, and fat and rich in fresh leafy vegetables and fruits

*Maintaining a healthy weight

*Developing a routine of adequate physical activity which is at least 30 minutes, five times a week

Keeping up to date with all the necessary vaccines (e.g. Hepatitis B and HPV)

*Reducing exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution

*Preventing excessive exposure to sunlight by using sunscreen and protective clothing

