Ahead of World Cancer Day, find out what’s driving the rise in breast and colorectal cancers among young women

To raise awareness about cancer — a global health issue affecting millions of people worldwide — and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. This year marks the second year of the campaign ‘close the care gap’ which is about understanding the inequities in cancer care and taking actions to make the necessary progress toward their redressal. As we understand the various developments across the several types of cancer affecting the human population, it’s crucial to shift our focus toward two specific types of cancer which are on a steady rise among young women — breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, the median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62. Colorectal cancer, on the other hand, usually happens after over 60 years of age. However, estimates show rates of breast and colorectal cancers have increased slightly among young women in the last few decades.

“Globally, about 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer during her lifetime. Breast cancer mostly occurs among older women, but in rare cases, it does affect women under the age of 45. However, changing trends in cancer are causing this in young women as well. Some research shows that about 9 per cent of all new cases of breast cancer are found in women younger than the age of 45 years,” Dr Kaushal Kishor Yadav, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead, Surgical Oncology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram said.

Dr Vinay Gaikwad, Director, The Oncology Centre, CK Birla Hospital (R), Gurugram highlighted a similar trend for colorectal cancer. “There has been an increase in younger patients with colorectal cancer nowadays. More and more patients are being reported with colorectal, both male and female. Even 18-19 years young females are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” he said.

Early diagnosis of breast cancer can be done through mammograms (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Early diagnosis of breast cancer can be done through mammograms (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What explains this? Our modern lifestyle is to be blamed, experts say unanimously.

Our lifestyles today have undergone a massive transformation with sedentary habits and environmental toxicity taking over every aspect of our being. Together, they contribute to our deteriorating health in a major way. Something similar stands true for breast and colorectal cancers, too.

“The cause behind this rising incidence of breast cancer among young women is their lifestyles. The causes are mostly related to lifestyle factors such as obesity, eating a lot of fatty foods, early start of periods, late age of menopause, lack of breastfeeding, etc. Genetics play a less important role as only 10-15 per cent of breast cancers are genetically inherited. Rest cases are led by lifestyle causes,” Dr Ritu Sethi, Director, The Aura Speciality Clinic, Gurgaon and Senior Consultant, Gynaecology, Cloud Nine Hospitals, Gurgaon said, adding that these factors “encourage the tumorous cells to grow”.

Advertisement

Similarly, Dr Gaikwad mentioned that factors like pollution, westernisation of the lifestyle with diets including meat, processed meats and alcohol intake and an increase in constipation rates caused this rise in colorectal cancer cases. “In recent years, factors driving this rise are alterations in diet, sedentary lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of overweight and obesity. These have been hypothesised to impact molecular and physiological characteristics influencing the risk of colorectal cancer in young women,” Dr Neeraj Goel, Director and Senior Consultant, Gastrointestinal, minimal access, HPB, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, added. Environmental factors like air and water pollution, chemicals in the soil, pesticide use, etc are also some risk factors.

ALSO READ | How menstruation can take a physical and mental toll on female athletes

Another crucial factor that makes breast cancer diagnosis in younger women complicated is that it presents itself differently. According to clevelandclinic.org, breast cancer in younger women may be more aggressive and less likely to respond to treatment. Additionally, these women are more likely to ignore the warning signs as they believe they are too young to get breast cancer. “This can lead to a delay in diagnosis and poorer outcomes. Some healthcare providers may also dismiss breast lumps or other symptoms in young women or adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach,” it stated.

While the overall incidence of colorectal cancer has dropped by 45 per cent since the mid-1980s, as per Yale Medicine, a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that people born in 1990 have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer compared to people born around 1950. It said that patients younger than 55 were 58 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease.

Advertisement

Colonoscopy is one of the best tests presently available for colon cancer screening (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Colonoscopy is one of the best tests presently available for colon cancer screening (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As we know, the key to fighting cancer is its early detection. With the upward trend in breast cancer and colorectal cancer among young women established, health experts emphasise the need for regular mammography and colonoscopy, respectively, along with being vigilant about the warning signs.

“Early diagnosis of breast cancer can be done through mammograms but a biopsy is required to assess the condition. Many women develop breast fibroadenoma, nowadays, which is the most common cause of a breast lump. While breast fibroadenomas are benign and non-cancerous, there is still an increased risk of breast cancer which is why mammograms and self-examination are crucial in detecting breast cancer,” Dr Rohan Khandelwal, Lead Consultant and HOD, Breast Cancer, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon said, explaining that breast cancer occurs when cells present inside the breast mutate and grow in an uncontrolled way resulting in the creation of a tissue mass called a tumour.

ALSO READ | Drinking this much alcohol can make you drunk

Apart from this, Dr Sethi added that women must have an active lifestyle, maintain a healthy weight, not eat too many processed foods, exercise regularly, try to breastfeed the children, not delay child-bearing, and take fewer oral contraceptive pills to prevent its incidence.

Just like mammograms and breast self-examination are significant in the early detection of breast cancer, colonoscopy is one of the best tests presently available for colon cancer screening, experts say. Dr Akta Bajaj, Senior Consultant and Head, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said that while the recommended age to start this screening is 45, those with a family history of cancer should get it done sooner.

Persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhoea, constipation, rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, weakness, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, etc, are some other warning signs, she mentioned.

Advertisement

As changing lifestyle habits are driving the rise in breast and colorectal cancers among young women, doctors stressed the need to make some amendments. These include:

*Maintain a healthy diet – eat healthy green vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

*Avoid alcohol consumption.

*Maintain a good activity level.

*Avoid Smoking.

*Ask questions to your consultant.

*Stay careful and look out for danger.

*Maintain a healthy weight.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!