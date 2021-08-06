World Breastfeeding Week: Here’s how fathers can help make the process easy for new mothers

The father can bottle-feed the baby with pumped milk if the mother is tired or is sick. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While in the traditional sense, breastfeeding is considered to be an activity that new mothers undertake, nowadays doctors insist on the participation of fathers as well to make the process comfortable for the mother who is already going through many physical, mental and emotional changes.

According to Dr Amodita Ahuja, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist, if a new father is involved in the process, it will not only help the mother, but also improve his attachment to the child.

The doctor suggests some simple ways in which they can also participate in the process.

* Burp the baby mid-feed and change diapers without being asked

The onus of raising the child no longer lies with the mother. It’s an equal partnership in which both the parents are together. While the mother feeds the baby, the father can get them burped. If the mother gives the baby a bath, the father can make them wear clothes and change their diapers.

* Bottle-feed the baby with pumped milk

If the mother is tired or sleepy, or is not able to feed the baby due to some illness, this is the best way in which fathers can step up and help. This way, the baby gets the nutrition required and also is able to bond with the dad.

* Bringing the mother food and drinks while she is breastfeeding

While the mother breastfeeds, she needs extra calories, but taking care of a baby can make her forget that. So if the father can give her food and healthy drinks from time to time, she will be at peace and focus only on the task at hand — that of keeping her baby fed. She will also be able to eat in peace and enjoy the food while the baby is calm and in her arms.

(Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Run errands, cook meals, clean the house and be patient

Post delivery, the mother is in the recovering phase. Most families these days are nuclear and have no extra help. In this case, the father can run house errands. It will give a lot of physical and mental peace to the mother.

* Skin to skin or kangaroo care

This helps in building a great father-child relationship. It gives the same feeling to the father which a mother gets when she is pregnant. It is a feeling most fathers wish to have. It can be done by making the child sleep on the chest and while giving them burps.

* Be a cheerleader

Stay awake with the baby to let the mother sleep between the feeds. Be a cheerleader. Just staying with the baby gives a lot of peace to the mother. It will help her recover faster and she will be a stronger woman if the recovery is good both mentally and physically.

