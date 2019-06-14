World Blood Donor Day 2019: Blood purifying foods to include in your diet

The average adult human body contains roughly 1.2 to 1.5 gallons of blood which is responsible for transporting oxygen, hormones, sugar, fats, among other essentials in the body. As a result, it has a significant impact on the immune system; helps cleanse the body of toxins and enables its healthy functioning. A regular detoxification process, is thus, extremely important to help boost the immune system, besides improving the skin and regulating healthy changes in the body.

Additionally, the cleansing and detoxification of the blood also helps eliminate several health risks, and even prevents health and skin conditions which occur due to impure blood, such as allergies, headaches, and nausea.

While the lungs, kidneys, and liver, are equipped to carry out an autonomous blood purification process, a number of foods, when included in one’s diet, help make the process significantly easier. Rohit Shelatkar, vice president, Vitabiotics Ltd suggests a few key food items that should be included in the diet to improve one’s health and protect the body from various ailments.

Essential foods to be included:

Beetroot

Beetroot is an incredibly beneficial vegetable which contains a wide range of nutrients that help keep one fit and healthy. Being an excellent source of antioxidants, it helps the liver to get rid of harmful waste from the bloodstream. In addition, it is also rich in vitamin C and manganese, both of which play a key role in the healthy functioning of liver, kidneys, and pancreas. One should drink a glass of fresh beetroot juice every morning, or consume a boiled beetroot with dinner to cleanse the system thoroughly.

Jaggery

Jaggery is one of the most common sugar alternatives, and is a natural blood purifier. This makes it a great addition to diet. Composed of unrefined sugar, it contains a significant amount of fibre which helps prevent constipation, cleanses the digestive system, and expels waste material from the body. Jaggery also has high iron content, which is extremely beneficial in helping restore haemoglobin levels and ensuring healthy blood flow in the body. Thus, replacing sugar with jaggery in your diet is an excellent way to retain the taste without compromising on your health.

Garlic

In its raw form, garlic contains large amounts of sulphur, which is highly beneficial for eliminating toxins from the body. By helping produce detoxification enzymes, it helps filter out the toxins from blood and cleans the entire body. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties, which can regulate and lower the cholesterol level in the body along with blood pressure. This makes it an excellent idea to make garlic a part of daily food intake whether it’s consumed raw or used in preparing food.

Water

While sufficient consumption of water is a must, it is also one of the best and most common natural blood purifiers. Toxins from the blood are flushed out by the kidneys along with urine, making adequate water intake essential for stimulating the process. In addition to getting rid of harmful chemicals and toxins, water is also important for the proper functioning of organs. In fact, Ayurveda states that storing warm water in a copper vessel overnight and drinking it the next morning on an empty stomach is one of the best ways of purifying blood. A minimum of 3 to 4 litres of water needs to be consumed every day by an average adult.

Leafy Vegetables

Leafy vegetables are a rich source of essential nutrients and antioxidants, which help keep many diseases at bay. A wide range of leafy vegetables, such as kale, lettuce, spinach, broccoli, and mustard greens should be included in the diet to ensure a healthy and clean blood flow. By increasing the level of enzymes in the liver, they help facilitate the blood detoxification process of the body. Leafy vegetables can be included in salads and should preferably be consumed during the day for the body to derive maximum nutrients from them.

Turmeric

One of the best natural healing elements, turmeric is often used to prevent inflammation. Another important benefit of turmeric is that it helps in improving the liver function, keeps the digestive system strong and healthy. Furthermore, it also allows the liver to lower the LDL cholesterol content in the body and flush out the toxins present in it. One of the best things about turmeric is that it helps reduce the risk of cancer, particularly blood, colon, and prostate. Turmeric powder, mixed with a glass of warm water, when consumed on an empty stomach, helps improve digestion, whereas consuming it with milk, helps in purification of the blood and promotes optimal functioning of the liver.

While incorporating the aforementioned blood-purifying foods in the diet is extremely important, one must also be careful to avoid foods which raise the level of cholesterol and glucose in the blood. In addition to this, regular exercise and maintaining a generally healthy lifestyle are essential to ensuring the proper functioning of the body.