scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

World Asthma Day 2022: Know about common triggers and ways to control them

"Asthma is a condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of respiratory tubes, which results in cough, difficulty in breathing, chest tightness. It is one of the causes of chronic cough," Dr Suhas HS, consultant pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 9:40:30 pm
asthmaTo prevent asthma, it's crucial to understand some of the most common triggers of the disorder. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Asthma, a condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow, and swell, and may produce extra mucus, is marked by breathing difficulties and incessant coughing. To raise awareness about the same and improve the lives of people with asthma, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday in May, every year.

This year, it is being observed with the theme ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’ to highlight “the number of gaps in asthma care which require intervention in order to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma,” according to Global Initiative for Asthma, (GINA).

ALSO READ |World Asthma Day 2022: Expert shares how Ayurveda can help manage breathing difficulties

To prevent asthma, it’s crucial to understand some of the most common triggers of the disorder. “Asthma is a condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of respiratory tubes, which results in cough, difficulty in breathing, chest tightness, wheeze. It is one of the causes of chronic cough,” Dr Suhas HS, consultant pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the expert, the common triggers include tobacco smoke, dust, pollens, pets, mold, outdoor and air pollution, pest (cockroaches), disinfectant agents, food and food additives, exercise, infections, changes in weather, and medications.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 3, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 3, 2022: What you need to read today
Fadnavis 2.0: In Oppn, BJP leader proves a match for Sena’s aggress...Premium
Fadnavis 2.0: In Oppn, BJP leader proves a match for Sena’s aggress...
Explained: Why online gaming could now attract a higher GST of 28%Premium
Explained: Why online gaming could now attract a higher GST of 28%
Explained: What is the ED case against Xiaomi India?Premium
Explained: What is the ED case against Xiaomi India?
More Premium Stories >>
masks Wear a mask to reduce the exposure to pollutants (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“All these cause irritation of airway and inflammation which results in cough, breathlessness, chest tightness and wheeze,” he explained.

Prevention tips

Dr Suhas shares some essential tips you must keep in mind to prevent asthma.

*Avoid exposure to inciting agents
*Avoid exposure to smoke and pets
*Wear a mask to reduce exposure to pollutants
*Avoid strong perfumes
*Use vacuum cleaner at home
*Use mops at home
*Get rid of molds and pests at home

ALSO READ |Over 90% of asthma patients in India do not receive the right medication

He stressed the importance of visiting a doctor to determine lung function “so that medications can be given adequately”. “Medications used are to reduce the inflammation and to open the airways,” he said.

While there’s a common belief that one may get addicted to medications, the expert disagrees. “Medications are used to control asthma to lead a good quality of life. In addition, vaccination with flu and pneumonia vaccines, further help in reducing the frequency of infections, thus, improving the quality of life.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Lifestyle

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News