World Arthritis Day: Some common myths busted

World Arthritis Day is observed every year on October 12 to raise awareness about arthritis, a condition that can affect one or more joints, causing pain, swelling, and inflammation. “It is an all-encompassing term used to describe a variety of diseases rather than a specific sickness. It’s one of the most common health issues in the country,” said Dr Biren Nadkarni, senior orthopaedic consultant and joint replacement surgeon from Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, adding that the theme for 2022 is “It’s in your hands, take action”.

“There are more than 100 different forms of arthritis, with osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) being the most prevalent. In contrast to RA, which primarily affects the immune system and can damage joints as well as muscles, connective tissue, tendons, and fibrous tissue, OA is the wear and tear of the cartilage that protects the ends of the bones. It can harm any joint, including the hands, hips, knees, and spine,” Dr Nadkarni told indianexpress.com.

The expert further said that despite being common, there are many myths that surround the condition; “these need to be busted on priority,” Dr Nadkarni stressed, sharing some of them:

*Arthritis is an old-age disease and cannot affect children.

Fact: Although there are numerous varieties of arthritis that can afflict both children and young adults, the condition is more prevalent in older people. The most frequent kind of arthritis in children, juvenile arthritis (also known as childhood arthritis or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis), can permanently harm joints.

All joint pains are arthritis

Fact: A number of illnesses, including tendonitis, bursitis, and other soft-tissue injuries, can cause joint pain and have a pain profile resembling that of arthritis. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain a precise medical diagnosis before treating any kind of joint discomfort.

When you start experiencing joint pain, you should wait to see if it goes away on its own.

Fact: Absolutely false. Early detection and treatment of arthritis can not only save your joints but also protect other important organs from harm. Some types, like RA, can harm the heart, blood vessels, brain, skin, eyes, lungs, and skin. It is important to identify the type of arthritis you have as soon as possible since many treatments are available, and starting the right course of treatment can help you avoid suffering long-term effects.

Advertisement

Also Read | Avoid these foods if you are suffering from arthritis

Exercising will worsen your condition.

Fact: Exercise helps lessen discomfort and swelling while boosting strength, range of motion, and flexibility. Inactivity can make the symptoms worse, causing the pain and swelling to worsen. Before you enroll yourself in any exercise program, it is also important to know what your limits are and what level of exercise you can benefit from.

While medications and adequate treatment are crucial to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, some lifestyle changes may also reduce pain in patients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) While medications and adequate treatment are crucial to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, some lifestyle changes may also reduce pain in patients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Heating pads relieve sore joints.

Advertisement

Fact: Joint pain can be relieved by ice as well as heat. Heat can ease pain and stiffness in joints and muscles when applied properly. The cold application might help to reduce soreness and joint inflammation. When a joint is stiff or hurting, people should apply heat before exercising. Additionally, cold can reduce pain and may be helpful if a joint is irritated, especially if there is swelling post exercise.

Hand and feet will remain deformed.

Fact: Deformities may result from untreated and undiagnosed arthritis. However, this can be avoided with early detection and treatment. Most patients with arthritis lead functional and productive lives.

Dr Nadkarni added that “despite advancements in medicine, there is still much to learn about arthritis”. We should be aware that by maintaining a lifestyle that includes exercise and a nutritious, balanced diet, we may lower the risk of some types of arthritis and halt their progression, he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!