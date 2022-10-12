How lifestyle changes can help reduce pain in rheumatoid arthritis patients

A chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the joints of our body, rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues, thereby damaging the lining of the joints. To raise awareness about the condition, World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12. It “aims to help raise awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as #RMDs,” the official account of World Arthritis Day tweeted.

Some of the common symptoms include, according to Mayo Clinic:

*Tender, warm, swollen joints.

*Joint stiffness

*Fatigue, fever, and loss of appetite

While medications and adequate treatment are crucial to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, some lifestyle changes may also reduce pain in patients, according to Dr Prof Amite Pankaj Aggarwal- Director and HOD – Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

*You must keep your joints mobile. “In rheumatoid arthritis, there’s a tendency to develop rigidness and joint deformities. If the patients keep their joints mobile, it makes a lot of difference,” the expert explained. “Don’t lead a sedentary lifestyle. Keep moving your joints within your disability and walking capacity.”

*Keep your joints warm, he suggested. “As the winter season is approaching, rheumatoid arthritis patients tend to develop a lot of pain. The remedy is to keep their joints warm. Don’t let them get exposed to extreme cold. Proper woollen clothes, blankets, etc are important.”

*An antioxidant-rich diet may help reduce inflammation, according to Dr Aggarwal. “Consume green vegetables and fruits as they will help in reducing inflammation,” he advised.

*In case a patient has osteoporosis in addition to rheumatoid arthritis, it’s important to take support, the expert said. “It takes the load off your joints and also helps in reducing the chances of a fall, especially in elderly patients. Any fall could lead to complications such as a fracture in the hip, forearms, and shoulder joints,” he said, explaining the benefits of taking support while moving.

