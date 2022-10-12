scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

How lifestyle changes can help reduce pain in rheumatoid arthritis patients

World Arthritis Day 2022: From keeping your joints mobile to taking support while moving - here's what you can do if you are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis

arthritisWhile medications and adequate treatment are crucial to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, some lifestyle changes may also reduce pain in patients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the joints of our body, rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues, thereby damaging the lining of the joints. To raise awareness about the condition, World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12. It “aims to help raise awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as #RMDs,” the official account of World Arthritis Day tweeted.

Some of the common symptoms include, according to Mayo Clinic:

*Tender, warm, swollen joints.
*Joint stiffness
*Fatigue, fever, and loss of appetite

While medications and adequate treatment are crucial to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, some lifestyle changes may also reduce pain in patients, according to Dr Prof Amite Pankaj Aggarwal- Director and HOD – Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

arthritis rheumatoid arthritis occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*You must keep your joints mobile. “In rheumatoid arthritis, there’s a tendency to develop rigidness and joint deformities. If the patients keep their joints mobile, it makes a lot of difference,” the expert explained. “Don’t lead a sedentary lifestyle. Keep moving your joints within your disability and walking capacity.”

*Keep your joints warm, he suggested. “As the winter season is approaching, rheumatoid arthritis patients tend to develop a lot of pain. The remedy is to keep their joints warm. Don’t let them get exposed to extreme cold. Proper woollen clothes, blankets, etc are important.”

ALSO READ |Can diabetes affect mental health, and vice versa?

*An antioxidant-rich diet may help reduce inflammation, according to Dr Aggarwal. “Consume green vegetables and fruits as they will help in reducing inflammation,” he advised.

*In case a patient has osteoporosis in addition to rheumatoid arthritis, it’s important to take support, the expert said. “It takes the load off your joints and also helps in reducing the chances of a fall, especially in elderly patients. Any fall could lead to complications such as a fracture in the hip, forearms, and shoulder joints,” he said, explaining the benefits of taking support while moving.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:20:22 pm
Next Story

Two arrested, seven booked in Amravati for ‘playing objectionable song’ during Eid-e-Milad procession

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

International Day of the Girl Child, International Day of the Girl Child 2022, women's rights, campaign, awareness campaign, beauty pageant, beauty queens and models, Miss Supermodel Worldwide pageant, women's safety, women's empowerment, domestic violence, education, indian express news
International Day of the Girl Child: In Delhi, a campaign for education, women’s safety
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement