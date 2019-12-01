World AIDS Day: History, significance and theme

Every year on December 1, people around the globe observe World AIDS Day to remember those who lost their lives to Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related illness. It is also the day when people come together to raise awareness in the fight against HIV. According to World Health Organization (WHO), people coming together has positively help in controlling it. The report says, “of the 37.9 million people living with HIV at the end of 2018, 79 per cent received testing, 62 per cent received treatment, and 53 per cent had achieved suppression of the HIV virus with reduced risk of infecting others.”

It was first observed in 1988 and last year it completed 30 years.

This year, WHO is attempting to throw light on the humanitarian work that had a positive effect in controlling the spread of the disease. At the same time, it seeks to draw attention of people across the globe in order to create a more robust primary health care system.

AIDS is considered to be the most advanced stage of HIV. However, it is not transmitted through hugging, sharing food, kissing or shaking hands. One of the most common reasons is the exchange of body fluids. HIV can be transmitted through blood, semen, vaginal secretions and breast milk and thus it is best to have a mode of prevention. One way is to avoid having multiple sexual partners. And the other, and the most important is to insist your partner to get tested. Sexually transmitted diseases increases the risk of being afflicted with HIV.

This year WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will take part in events in Rwanda.