Working out at home as effective as gymming: Study

A home-based high-intensity interval training is equally effective, says a new study. (Source: File Photo)

If you are not finding time to hit the gym, do not worry. A team of researchers in UK found that doing high-intensity interval training at home is as effective over 20 hours of moderate exercise at the gym.

“An exercise regimen such as Home-HIT that reduces barriers to exercise such as time, cost, and access, and increases adherence in previously inactive individuals gives people a more attainable exercise goal and thus could help improve the health of countless individuals,” said Sam Scott, a researcher at Liverpool John Moores University.

For the study, 32 obese people completed a 12-week exercise programme. A range of health markers were measured in these participants, including body composition, cardiovascular disease risk and the ability to regulate glucose.

They were categorised in three groups — those who did supervised, lab-based cycling HIT programme; those who did UK government-recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise; and those who did home-based HIT programme of simple body weight exercises suitable for people with low fitness and low mobility and performed without equipment.

The researchers found that home-based HIT was as effective as both the government-recommended 150-minute exercise and the supervised, lab-based HIT programme for improving fitness in obese individuals. The findings were published in The Journal of Physiology.

