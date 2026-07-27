Working from bed: Can it affect your blood sugar levels?

Working from home has changed the way many people spend their day, with some choosing to respond to emails, attend meetings, and complete tasks without ever leaving their beds. While this setup may seem comfortable and convenient, it often results in prolonged sitting or lying down, fewer movement breaks and blurred boundaries between work, rest and sleep.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Although working from bed is usually discussed in the context of poor posture, back pain and disrupted sleep, some experts believe it could also have indirect effects on metabolic health. Spending long hours being sedentary, snacking mindlessly, experiencing higher stress levels and getting less physical activity throughout the day may all influence how the body regulates blood sugar. But does working from bed itself affect blood glucose levels, or are lifestyle habits associated with it the real concern? We asked an expert to explain what current evidence suggests and how people can protect their metabolic health while working remotely.