Working from bed: Can it affect your blood sugar levels?

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Working from home has changed the way many people spend their day, with some choosing to respond to emails, attend meetings, and complete tasks without ever leaving their beds. While this setup may seem comfortable and convenient, it often results in prolonged sitting or lying down, fewer movement breaks and blurred boundaries between work, rest and sleep.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Although working from bed is usually discussed in the context of poor posture, back pain and disrupted sleep, some experts believe it could also have indirect effects on metabolic health. Spending long hours being sedentary, snacking mindlessly, experiencing higher stress levels and getting less physical activity throughout the day may all influence how the body regulates blood sugar. But does working from bed itself affect blood glucose levels, or are lifestyle habits associated with it the real concern? We asked an expert to explain what current evidence suggests and how people can protect their metabolic health while working remotely.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “The bed itself does not affect blood sugar. Lying on a mattress does not change how insulin works. What matters is the stillness that comes with it.”
She continues, “Skeletal muscle is the body’s largest glucose sponge, clearing most of what we eat after a meal, but only when active. Contracting muscles pull glucose out of the blood with barely any help from insulin. Stay still for hours, as most work-from-bed setups demand, and that job shifts onto insulin, working harder for the same result. Add in the loss of small everyday movements, walking to the kitchen for chai, standing for a call, climbing stairs, and the glucose load that muscles would normally absorb goes unclaimed. There is a quieter cost. The brain codes bed as a cue for rest, and working there blurs that cue, often at the expense of sleep, which, in turn, worsens insulin sensitivity. The real concern was never the location. It is everything the location switches off.”
None of these factors acts alone; they compound each other. Malhotra states that poor sleep raises cortisol and lowers the next day’s insulin sensitivity, sometimes after just one poor night, and also increases hunger hormones that drive cravings for refined carbohydrates. Stress directly adds to this, prompting the liver to release stored glucose into the blood even without a meal, while blunting insulin’s action on muscle and fat cells.
“Irregular meal timing confuses the body’s internal clock. The same thali eaten at an unpredictable hour tends to produce a sharper glucose spike than one eaten on a consistent schedule, because digestive hormones follow a rhythm, not just food intake. Prolonged sitting means muscles stop clearing glucose efficiently, so resistance builds quietly over weeks rather than days. Frequent snacking, often biscuits or namkeen within reach of the bed, keeps insulin persistently elevated with no chance to return to baseline. None of this feels dramatic day to day, but together it adds up to real metabolic strain,” notes Malhotra.
See if you can answer this:
Which work-from-home habit is most effective for supporting healthy blood sugar levels?
A. Sitting continuously as long as you complete a daily workout.
B. Breaking up long periods of sitting, taking a 10-minute walk after meals and maintaining consistent sleep habits.
C. Working from bed to stay comfortable throughout the day.
D. Skipping meals to avoid blood sugar spikes.
✅ Correct answer: B
Malhotra says that regular movement throughout the day is just as important as a workout for blood sugar control. Breaking up sitting every 30-40 minutes, taking a short walk after meals, eating vegetables and dal before rice or roti, using an ergonomic workstation and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can all help support healthier glucose regulation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.