Work from home is making people sleep deprived, study reveals

Have you been feeling more fatigued, of late? You are not alone, and it could be because you are sleep deprived at the moment — yes, even as you work from home.

The lockdown, and now its extension, has restricted people’s movements, making them stay confined to their house and wrap up work deadlines, day after day. But, it has also altered their regular hours, and affected their sleep-wake cycle in some way. Many people are suddenly facing the pressure of managing their work, while also taking care of the house, and the needs of other family members — especially children and the elderly. So now, instead of logging out of their workstations at a certain hour — as was the norm earlier — people are spending more time juggling office work and personal commitments. And with no staff or help to support them with either, they are taking a lot more time to finish chores and call it a day. So, when the day does end, finally, they get a window of a few hours before they have to start with the drill all over again.

This has led to sleep deprivation in many adults, and can also potentially lead to a mental health crisis.

In fact, according to a study conducted by Wakefit.co — a Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup — almost 67 per cent of people in India are now sleeping late, post 11 pm, as compared to previously when the lockdown had not been announced. Approximately 81 per cent of respondents feel that once the lockdown ends, their sleep schedule will become better. For the study, some 1,500 people were assessed.

The study also revealed that while 46 per cent of respondents would sleep before 11 pm prior to the lockdown, now only 39 per cent of them manage to do so. Likewise, while some 25 per cent of respondents used to go to bed after midnight, before the lockdown, now 35 per cent have started doing that.

Health concerns over the ongoing pandemic, job security, managing finances, and worrying about family and friends have been keeping some 49 per cent of respondents up at night.

