Eye health: Bhagyashree’s effective tip will help reduce strain, degeneration

Increased screen time during pandemic — whether for work or leisure — has put a massive strain on the eyes. As such, it becomes extremely important to take adequate measures and even practise some simple exercises to keep the eyes healthy.

Actor Bhagyashree recently shared a simple exercise that can help reduce eye strain, as part of her TuesdayTip series.

“Work from home! Is it a blessing or bane of the digital world? Well, at least for our eyes, it is a lot more strain, a lot more of looking after that is needed,” she mentioned.

The 52-year-old shared how vitamin A (retinol and beta-carotene) helps in maintaining good eye health.

“Carrots, green leafy veggies are the prime source of this. But along with that, it is important to exercise the eyes to keep them strong, radiant and reduce degeneration due to overuse or age,” she said.

ALSO READ | Tips for maintaining eye health amid work from home

How to do the simple exercise?

*Close your eyes. Keep your forefingers over your eyes. Roll the eyes lightly thrice each in clockwise as well as anti-clockwise direction.

Now open your eyes. Blink thrice.

“This will help your eyes relax while giving you the much-needed break,” she shared.

Apart from this, it is also a good idea to be mindful of blue light exposure from the screens. Blue light emitted by screens is harmful to our eyes, especially if they are exposed for a long duration. Computer glasses, also known as blue-light-blocking glasses, have become more common as a means of alleviating the effects of digital eye pressure.

“High-energy visible (HEV) light, which is released by almost every optical screen, is blocked by these special glasses. Blue-light-blocking glasses’ lenses are often tinted a mild shade of yellow, which neutralises blue light and reduces eye strain and possible damage. Blue-blocking lenses are often critical when using your tablets late at night or before bedtime. This is because the blue light released by your laptop late at night will make falling asleep more challenging. Also, working under a neon light or in a dark space is not a good idea. While operating and reading in dim light may not impair vision, it may trigger eye strain,” Dr Anup Rajadhyaksha, ophthalmologist and medical Consultant for ENTOD International explained.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle